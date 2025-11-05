Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Jarry out at least 3 weeks for Penguins
Laughton to make season debut for Maple Leafs; Sandin returning for Capitals
© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will be out a minimum of three weeks for the Penguins with a lower-body injury after the goalie made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Jarry is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts. ... Justin Brazeau, a forward who has missed the past two games, will be out a minimum of four weeks with an upper-body injury. ... Noel Acciari will be out a minimum of three weeks with an upper-body injury; the forward played two shifts against the Maple Leafs before leaving the game. ... Forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Ryan Graves and goalie Sergei Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Pittsburgh hosts the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Scott Laughton will make his season debut against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16). The forward had been sidelined because of a lower-body injury. ... Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said goalie Joseph Woll is close to playing for the first time this season. Woll took a leave of absence for personal reasons on Sept. 23 and returned to practice on Oct. 28.
Washington Capitals
Rasmus Sandin (upper body) will return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The defenseman missed five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) will be out long term but is expected to return this season; the center came back from injury for three games but was injured again during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. "No, we do not think it's going to be season-ending, just an extended period of time at this point," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday.
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome (upper body) participated in a morning skate for the first time this season on Tuesday, but the forward missed his 12th straight game in a 7-3 win against the Florida Panthers. Strome, who is on injured reserve and hasn't played this season, will travel with the Ducks on their two-game road trip that begins at the Dallas Stars on Thursday and concludes at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane could return to practice for the Red Wings on Thursday. The forward has not played since he sustained an upper-body injury after slamming into the boards late in a 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. He missed his ninth straight game Tuesday, a 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights. "There's a real good chance he could skate with us Thursday," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said before the game. "... We'll see where it goes from there."
