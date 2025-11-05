NHL Status Report: Jarry out at least 3 weeks for Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will be out a minimum of three weeks for the Penguins with a lower-body injury after the goalie made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Jarry is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts. ... Justin Brazeau, a forward who has missed the past two games, will be out a minimum of four weeks with an upper-body injury. ... Noel Acciari will be out a minimum of three weeks with an upper-body injury; the forward played two shifts against the Maple Leafs before leaving the game. ... Forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Ryan Graves and goalie Sergei Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Pittsburgh hosts the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN).