NHL Status Report: Benn makes season debut for Stars against Islanders

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday and made his season debut against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Stars captain had not played this season because of a punctured lung but had been skating. "It's good for Jamie, it's been a long road for him to come back," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I think he's looked sharp in practice the last week. He put in a lot of work to get to this point. I thought he's looked real good. We're all excited he's back." ... The Stars on Monday placed forwards Matt Duchene (undisclosed) and Adam Erne (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18 and Nov. 11, respectively. … Thomas Harley is week to week because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman, who has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 18 games, missed a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after he had an assist in 21:25 of ice time in a 7-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13.

New York Rangers

Coach Mike Sullivan is back with the Rangers, who open a three-game road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Sullivan missed a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday because of personal reasons.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (lower body) will miss at least two more games, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday, when the forward skated before practice for the first time since he was injured Nov. 11. Toronto played the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. “He's coming along,” Treliving said. “He skated this morning. Again, we’ve listed him as day to day, [and he’s] obviously not going to play tonight. I would suspect Thursday is probably not a possibility. Probably after Thursday, at least we get a little bit better sense of how things are responding. I don't anticipate too, too long, but probably Tuesday and Thursday are out of the question.” … Brandon Carlo (lower body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body) also will not play against the Blues. The Maple Leafs recalled forward Jacob Quillan from Toronto of the American Hockey League and placed Carlo, a defenseman, on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 13.

Seattle Kraken

Joey Daccord was activated from injured reserve and started against the Red Wings on Tuesday. The goalie missed five games because of an upper-body injury he sustained during a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5. Matt Murray, who started three of the five games Daccord was out, will miss about six weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained during the first period of a 4-1 win against the Sharks on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cirelli (upper body) and Dominic James (undisclosed) returned against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Cirelli, a center, hadn’t played since Nov. 6. He has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 14 games. James, a forward, had been out since Nov. 8. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games.

New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton, Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown traveled with the Devils for their three-game road trip and played at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Hamilton, a defenseman, had sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Nov. 6. Dadonov, a forward, hadn’t played since he fractured his hand in New Jersey’s season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9. Brown, a forward, had sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-2 loss in San Jose on Oct. 30.

St. Louis Blues

Jake Neighbours is with the Blues for a five-game road trip that began at Toronto on Tuesday. The forward injured his right leg during a 6-4 loss at the Red Wings on Oct. 25 and was expected to be out at least five weeks. Neighbours did not play Tuesday. “He is going on the trip and expect him to play at some point on the trip,” coach Jim Montgomery said Monday. “I think if he’s ahead of schedule, it’s like three days. It was minimum of four weeks, we thought maximum five.” Neighbours has seven points (six goals, one assist) in eight games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry (lower body) practiced Tuesday for the first time since the goalie was injured Nov. 3 at Toronto. Jarry is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in seven games this season. … Ville Koivunen (lower body) is week to week and was placed on injured reserve. The forward played 13:46 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday in the opening game of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal in Stockholm. He has two assists in 11 games this season. Pittsburgh recalled forward Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Hartman is week to week after the forward sustained a lower-body injury during a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday; he has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 20 games this season. ... Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body) practiced Tuesday but is questionable to play against the Hurricanes on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). The forward has been out since Nov. 11 against the Sharks.

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy met with doctors again Monday and may need surgery after he was hit in the face with the puck midway through the second period of a 3-2 win at Montreal on Saturday. “There’s no timeline [for his return],” coach Marco Sturm said. … Forwards Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) were placed on injured reserve, and forwards Matej Blumel and Riley Tufte were recalled from Providence of the AHL. … Defenseman Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), who hasn’t played since Oct. 21, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... John Beecher was claimed by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday after the Bruins placed the forward on waivers Monday.

San Jose Sharks

Jeff Skinner is expected to miss about two weeks because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained during a 2-0 loss to the Flames on Thursday, according to coach Ryan Warsofsky. … Michael Misa (lower body) is considered week to week, but Warsofsky said he expects the forward to be out longer than Skinner. Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was injured during the morning skate before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5. The Sharks host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA).

Chicago Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit skated for the first time this season prior to practice Monday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the goalie "will work his way from working with Jimmy (Waite, goaltending coach), with some shooters, into practice." Brossoit had offseason hip surgery, his third procedure since signing a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1, 2024, and has not played since Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets, when he replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the start of the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on April 28. ... Forward Jason Dickinson (upper body) practiced Monday but did not play against the Flames at United Center on Tuesday. ... Forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who Blashill said is "banged up," did not practice and did not play Tuesday. ... Forward Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15. The Blackhawks captain injured his left hand during a 3-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday when he blocked a shot by Jake McCabe in the second period.

Buffalo Sabres

Michael Kesselring will miss "an extended period of time," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday. The defenseman sustained a lower-body injury during a 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Kesselring has been limited to nine games this season. ... Zach Benson (lower body) could join Buffalo for its morning skate Wednesday prior to its game against Calgary on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TVAS2, SN1); the forward was injured Oct. 30.

