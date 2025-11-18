Defensemen getting more involved offensively without sacrificing coverage

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Drew Bannister, former coach of the St. Louis Blues and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, and defenseman with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and New York Rangers, provides insight into the impact defensemen are making by becoming more offensively involved without sacrificing defensive-zone coverage.

Over the past 10 years, we've seen defensemen being more active. Whether it's on breakouts or in the offensive zone, there's been a real push to have them more involved in the offense.

The thing I've noticed, since the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been with the defense being more active in counters in the neutral zone and not necessarily to counter some of the traps that teams are playing whether it's a 1-2-2, 1-1-3, or 1-3-1. You're seeing what I would call more D-2 play, which would be the defenseman without the puck being more active.

The D-1, who is getting the first touch on the puck, is rolling middle ice and then that D-2 climbs and there's a lot less, what I would say, flat D-to-D in the neutral zone, where instead of beating that first forechecker, you're now seeing them trying to pick on that first forechecker where they can roll middle. It's similar to a power play where you want to beat that first forechecker with a pass either to the defenseman or the forward filling the opposite lane, getting above that first coverage and then being involved in the offense and the attack on entries into the zone. Personally, I've seen a big change in that.

When you think of the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and the aggressiveness each exhibits on the forecheck, having their weak-side defender really being able to press down, whether it's on pucks that come out the weak side of the wall or direct passes to the winger, they're really allowing their defensemen to be very active. It happens probably with the understanding that they're OK giving up the odd 2-on-1 or breakaway because they expect their goalie to make a save or their defense to make a big play. But it's what comes off that and the offensive opportunities they generate from their defender being really active on the forecheck and creating turnovers.

I feel every team is looking for puck-moving defensemen. Back in my day, everybody wanted a Craig Ludwig or a Kevin Hatcher-type who could defend and play hard. Now, it's about puck moving and being able to get in the play and on the offensive. I think the talk has changed a lot on puck-moving defensemen being able to skate. Size isn't as much a factor now even though people covet defensemen that have size, skill and can skate. Being able to defend with your body and your feet and having a good stick is very valuable too.