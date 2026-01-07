BUFFALO -- Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Tuch has goal, assist, Sabres hold off Canucks
Luukkonen makes 32 saves for Buffalo, which has won 11 of 12; Vancouver loses 4th straight
Bowen Byram had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the Sabres (22-15-4), who have won 11 of their past 12 games.
Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson and Liam Ohgren scored for the Canucks (16-21-5), who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and six of their past seven. Thatcher Demko made 15 saves.
Tage Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period when he collected a loose puck in the slot and beat Demko inside the left post.
Ryan McLeod buried a wrist shot off a feed from Tuch on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-0 at 11:24.
Tuch pushed it to 3-0 at 9:37 of the second period, taking Byram’s backhand cross-crease pass on the back door and quickly putting it past Demko, who couldn’t get over in time.
Zach Metsa’s first NHL goal put the Sabres ahead 4-0 at 6:13 of the third period. The defenseman jumped up to the right circle and put a wrist shot to the far side.
DeBrusk cut it to 4-1 from in front on the power play at 10:17.
Pettersson spun and scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 15:16 to narrow it to 4-2, and Ohgren pulled Vancouver within 4-3 39 seconds later, beating Luukkonen far side from the left circle.
Josh Doan scored an empty-net goal at 18:36 for the 5-3 final.