NHL Status Report: Legault out 3-4 months for Hurricanes after hand surgery

Nugent-Hopkins sidelined 1 week for Oilers; Kulich 'to miss significant time' for Sabres

Legault_CAR

© Steve Babineau/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Charles Alexis Legault will be out 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand on Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games this season. … Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will return against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE) after missing five games with a lower-body injury. He is expected to play on the second defense pair with Alexander Nikishin. ... In addition to Legault, Carolina is without defensemen Jalen Chatfield (upper body) and Jaccob Slavin (lower body).

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be out one week because of an undisclosed injury, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday before their 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The forward, who has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season, was replaced by forward Mattias Janmark, who made his season debut; he had been out because of an undisclosed injury. … Zach Hyman did not play Monday but could make his season debut this week; the forward has not played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on May 27 last season.

Buffalo Sabres

Jiri Kulich is going "to miss significant time" because of a blood clot issue, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. The forward has missed three games. Ruff said Kulich could play again this season, however. "That really depends on how things go here in the next three, four weeks," he said. Kulich has five points (three goals, two assists) in 12 games. … Buffalo also is without forward Jason Zucker, who has been out three games because of an illness. "Real severe viral, flu-like thing that he hasn't been able to shake," Ruff said. "Undergone a lot of tests and still isn't doing that well." The Sabres visit the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, TVAS).

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev has resumed skating on his own, but there is no timeline for the defenseman's return. Saturday was the first time Tanev skated since being taken from the ice on a stretcher during the third period of a 5-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1. He remained in a Philadelphia hospital overnight before being discharged the following day. "Just progressing in the right direction, I'd say, more than anything," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. Tanev, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1, will miss his firth straight game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4).

Florida Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) will have surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss three months. The forward was injured during a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25. He has three assists in 10 games this season.

