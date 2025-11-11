NHL Status Report: Legault out 3-4 months for Hurricanes after hand surgery

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Charles Alexis Legault will be out 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand on Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games this season. … Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will return against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE) after missing five games with a lower-body injury. He is expected to play on the second defense pair with Alexander Nikishin. ... In addition to Legault, Carolina is without defensemen Jalen Chatfield (upper body) and Jaccob Slavin (lower body).

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be out one week because of an undisclosed injury, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday before their 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The forward, who has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season, was replaced by forward Mattias Janmark, who made his season debut; he had been out because of an undisclosed injury. … Zach Hyman did not play Monday but could make his season debut this week; the forward has not played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on May 27 last season.