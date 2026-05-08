Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid named Hart Trophy finalists

Lightning forward, Avalanche, Oilers centers up for award given to most valuable player

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid were named finalists for the Hart Trophy on Friday.

The award is given annually to the NHL player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The winner will be announced at a later date.

Kucherov was second in the NHL with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. He led the League with a points-per-game average of 1.71 and had a plus-43 rating, tied for third among all players, and had at least one point in 60 of 76 games, including 40 games with at least two points. The 32-year-old right wing had nine games with at least four points and two five-point games. Kucherov's best stretch came from Dec. 20-Jan. 12, when he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.

Kucherov led the Lightning in goals, assists and points and helped them finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-5 record. A finalist for the third straight season, Kucherov finished third last season and was runner up in 2023-24. He won the award in 2018-19. Kucherov is also a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

MacKinnon is a five-time finalist who won the Hart in 2023-24. He led the NHL in goals with 53 this season and was third with 127 points (74 assists). The Colorado Avalanche captain led all players with a plus-57 rating and had 30 power-play points and seven game-winning goals. He had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) during a season-high 11-game point streak from Oct. 23-Nov. 13. MacKinnon had 20 games with at least three points and had at least a point in 61 of his 80 games.

The 30-year-old center helped Colorado win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL (55-16-11) as well as the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL (203 including shootout goals).

McDavid, who led the League with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists), to win the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion for the sixth time, is a Hart finalist for the seventh time, and is a three-time winner (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23). The Edmonton Oilers captain could become the fourth player to win the award at least four times, joining Eddie Shore (four), Gordie Howe (six) and Wayne Gretzky (nine). 

McDavid had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multipoint games, and seven games with at least four points, including three games with five points. The 29-year-old center had 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in a 20-game point streak from Dec. 4-Jan. 13. He led Edmonton in goals, assists and points and helped it finish second in the Pacific Division (41-30-11).

He was also named a finalist for the Ted Linday Award last week.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Hart Trophy last season.

The remaining finalists for the NHL Awards will be announced next week. Here is the schedule: 

Monday, May 11

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award (Impact on Community, Culture or Society)

Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced at a later date.

Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution) and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (Leadership and Growing the Game).

More information on all trophies -- including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history -- can be found at Records.NHL.com.

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