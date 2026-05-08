King Clancy nominee Daccord of Kraken creates meaningful moments to uplift youth

When you grow up playing hockey, you experience so many moments that shape your love of the game.

But hockey can also offer moments that resonate on a deeper level.

It can be the reason why people smile when they’re going through a tough time. It can inspire kids to try something new -- to put themselves out there and chase after their dreams. Maybe it becomes their path to build lasting friendships.

And if we can use our position as NHL players to make that happen?

Personally, I think it’s vital.

I remember how much it meant to me, as a kid, to meet NHL players or be with them on the ice. Most people know that my dad is a professional goalie coach who has worked with different NHL teams and players, so I was fortunate to spend time with many of them. But I never took those interactions for granted. Every handshake was magical. Filling up Cory Schneider’s water bottle was the coolest thing in the world.

And I’d hear stories about guys doing good in the community, quietly getting involved in charitable work, just because they recognized and appreciated how they could give back.

I think all of us can choose to follow that example.

When I was in the American Hockey League, I found a meaningful way to get started by launching Dac’s House at Arizona State University, where I played three years from 2016 to 2019.

Dac’s House is a suite at Sun Devils games that is dedicated to uplifting others through the joy of hockey. We host children dealing with health challenges like pediatric cancer (in honor of my grandmother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer). We also host underprivileged kids who often don’t have access to hockey events.

Our goal is to give everyone an unforgettable experience with special merchandise, fun decorations, and a personal message to welcome them to the game. This year, I was able to visit during the Olympic break and meet a bunch of the kids in person.

I have infinite gratitude for the opportunities that ASU gave me on the ice and in the classroom, so it was a no-brainer to join forces on this.

And as my career has continued at the NHL level, I have just as much gratitude for the city of Seattle.

Actually, can we talk about the growth of hockey in Seattle for a second?

It’s been incredible to watch people get fired up about this sport. Since the Kraken’s first game in 2021, the impact has been massive. The Torrent’s record-breaking (Professional Women's Hockey League) debut in 2025 was another huge boost. There’s really no debate: Seattle is a hockey town now.

We see it at our practice rink, Kraken Community Iceplex, which has three sheets of ice that are always buzzing with Jr. Kraken players.

Being around that energy and witnessing how hockey is changing lives … It just makes you want to help more kids feel connected to the game. I try to join them on the ice and stop by goalie sessions as much as I can.

Hockey is growing off the ice, too.

The Kraken have done amazing work to expand access to ball hockey through One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. Their belief in youth sports has a lot of overlap with Brooks Running, which has been a great partner for me and the team since 2024 when I joined the brand as a Player Ambassador. It wasn’t long before we realized that the two organizations could make an impact in a significant way.

So this season, Brooks Running and One Roof Foundation helped me launch a series of ball hockey and running clinics for underserved youth, with a commitment to give every child a brand-new pair of running shoes. Together, we’ve donated more than 350 pairs to remove a key barrier to physical activity.

The clinics have been an absolute blast. I love doing drills with the kids, answering their questions, and trying to keep up with our mascot, Buoy (For the record, Buoy is usually more popular than me… but I don’t mind!).