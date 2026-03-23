Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs
Larkin game-time decision for Red Wings on Tuesday; Mammoth sign prospect Desnoyers
© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz practiced with the Maple Leafs on Monday and will be available to play in one of their next two games, coach Craig Berube said. The goalie was a full participant two days after being injured in warmups prior to a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, when he was struck around the neck from a shot by William Nylander. Stolarz was taken to the hospital but rejoined his teammates for their trip back to Toronto that night. “I’m fine,” Stolarz said. “It was a shot that came up high and kind of stung. Lost my wind there for a second and there was a little swelling, so it was more of a precautionary thing. Their medical staff thought it was just kind of necessary to go through the proper steps. Felt better yesterday and good enough to practice. Not much goes through your mind, just shock. It’s an occupational hazard.” Toronto visits the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS) and hosts the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Goalie Dennis Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Monday. … Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left practice early Monday, but Berube said he expects him to play against the Bruins.
Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2). The forward and Red Wings captain has missed their past seven games since March 6. Larkin ranks third for Detroit with 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games.
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Utah Mammoth
Caleb Desnoyers, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on Monday. The contract begins next season. The 18-year-old forward has 78 points (22 goals, 56 assists) and is plus-36 with Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this season. “We are thrilled to sign Caleb to an NHL contract,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Caleb is an incredibly skilled player who has seen much success throughout his junior career with Moncton. He has an extremely bright future ahead, and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for years to come.”
New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock (lower body) is day to day and questionable to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN). The defenseman missed the Islanders’ 1-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Pulock has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) and is plus-14 in 67 games while averaging 20:59 of ice time.
Ottawa Senators
Jake Sanderson could return in 7-10 days, Senators coach Travis Green said before their 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The defenseman has missed the past seven games because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a 7-4 win at the Seattle Kraken on March 7. Sanderson has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games this season and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49).
Florida Panthers
Niko Mikkola will not require surgery and will be out “weeks, not months,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Monday after the defenseman sustained a knee injury during a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday. Mikkola collided with Flames forward Ryan Strome during the third period and went down to the ice clutching his knee. He had to be helped to the locker room. “Good news on him,” Maurice said. … Maurice also said forwards Anton Lundell (undisclosed) and Mackie Samoskevich (laceration) would not play against the Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG). Maurice said Lundell is day to day; Samoskevich will miss 7-10 days. … Forward Sam Reinhart (undisclosed) is expected to miss his fifth straight game Tuesday.
Nashville Predators
Fedor Svechkov signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Predators on Monday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $1.25 million. The 22-year-old forward has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 58 games this season. Svechkov could have become a restricted free agent July 1. He was a first-round pick (No. 19) at the 2021 NHL Draft.