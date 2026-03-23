NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz practiced with the Maple Leafs on Monday and will be available to play in one of their next two games, coach Craig Berube said. The goalie was a full participant two days after being injured in warmups prior to a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, when he was struck around the neck from a shot by William Nylander. Stolarz was taken to the hospital but rejoined his teammates for their trip back to Toronto that night. “I’m fine,” Stolarz said. “It was a shot that came up high and kind of stung. Lost my wind there for a second and there was a little swelling, so it was more of a precautionary thing. Their medical staff thought it was just kind of necessary to go through the proper steps. Felt better yesterday and good enough to practice. Not much goes through your mind, just shock. It’s an occupational hazard.” Toronto visits the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS) and hosts the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Goalie Dennis Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Monday. … Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left practice early Monday, but Berube said he expects him to play against the Bruins.