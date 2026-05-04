Canadiens find way to endure, advance with Game 7 win against Lightning

The Canadiens had just defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 of an epic, best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series on Sunday, and the Montreal coach decided it was time to imitate actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the classic movie, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

“We’re not leaving! Let’s keep going!” St. Louis yelled before repeatedly beating his fist on his chest, replicating a scene from the 2013 hit flick.

“It was awesome,” Canadiens forward Alex Newhook said. “It was the perfect message."

It was Newhook who allowed them to survive, scoring the winner at 11:07 of the third period to give these young Canadiens the opportunity to punch their ticket into the Eastern Conference Second Round and a date with the Buffalo Sabres beginning with Game 1 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. EST; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Newhook’s goal capped a bizarre game in which the Canadiens went 26:55 without recording a shot on goal, a span that included the entire second period. It was the first time in Montreal’s illustrious postseason history that they went shotless in a period.

Ironically, the most important one they had in the game, one of only nine throughout the entire 60 minutes, came from behind the goal line courtesy of Newhook, who batted a one-hop rebound from the backboards off the back of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and into the net.

Asked if he’d ever played baseball to make contact like that, the Canadiens forward laughed.

“Nope,” he said. “Pretty good hand-eye coordination there, though.”