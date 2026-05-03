Stanley Cup visit creates priceless smiles for Blackstone Valley Co-op team

Since winning the title down the road at Amica Mutual Pavilion in downtown Providence, coach Chris Librizzi admitted there have been ups and downs for his team, which is still processing the community altering tragedy.

"It was kind of emotional to see them smile again because they have been in a little bit of doldrum," Librizzi said. "They have been struggling; some kids more than others have been struggling since we had the championship game.

"It was great that we won, don't get me wrong. It was an emotional game. It's like a roller coaster of emotions. You win it and you are on a high for a whole and then after we separate and we are not together with each of us like we have been since March 18, you start to think about all the events. Today it was a special for them all to get together and reunite and have Patrice bring the Cup to them."

Bergeron didn't know much of that when he pulled up with the Stanley Cup just before noon. He knew about the tragedy living nearby in Boston, of course, but he couldn't know the ripples that are still being felt. He just wanted to help and figured the Cup might do the trick.

"The amount of resilience and courage they went through all year in order to win, it was a really inspiring story," Bergeron said. "It was so cool to see their reaction when I came in with the Cup. It really is a trophy that has an aura to it, brings a lot of joy and is always special. To have the opportunity to come here and make their day, also for myself to have a chance to be close to the Cup, is pretty special.

"We were able to bring some smiles along with the Cup. I think it's a real easy thing to do. Sometimes the power of reaching out and supporting makes a big difference. For me to come here and spend a little time with them and bring a smile to their faces, or bring a little joy or make this rainy day a little more of a sunny day, I am happy to do. I had a lot of fun, just as much fun as they had."