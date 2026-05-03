Stanley Cup visit creates priceless smiles for Blackstone Valley Co-op team

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island -- The smiles were priceless.
The gym at Saint Raphael Academy was filled with players from the Blackstone Valley Co-op high school hockey team and their families. A surprise was in the offing, but nobody really knew what.
Then, suddenly, retired Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron walked through the drawn black curtains carrying a special friend, the Stanley Cup, which he helped the Bruins win in 2011.
The surprise pulled off, the delight palpable.
"Today is crazy, from not knowing anything at all to seeing Bergeron walk in with the Cup, I was shocked, I was in awe," said Colin Dorgan, a senior. "I never got to see the Stanley Cup before. It's great to see it now."
The trophy and Bergeron were on hand to help commemorate the Rhode Island Division II state championship won March 18 with a dramatic 3-2 victory against Lincoln High School in four overtimes that was forged in a cauldron of tragedy and tempered by healing.
The tying goal in that game came from Dorgan with about 30 seconds left in the third period. Dorgan also scored the winner in double overtime in the semifinals.
Just a month earlier, Colin's mother, Rhonda Dorgan, brother, Aidan Dorgan, and grandfather, Gerald Dorgan, were killed in a shooting in the stands at the team's Senior Day game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Feb. 16. Colin's father, Robert Dorgan, was identified by police as the shooter. He also was killed.