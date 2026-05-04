Newhook's highlight-reel midair, backhand, batted in goal wins series for Canadiens

The only thing better than scoring a series-winning goal in a Game 7 is scoring a series-winning goal in a Game 7 with style.

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook did just that.

Newhook's third period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round needs to be seen to be believed, then seen again and again to appreciate its true beauty.

It started with a shot from Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, a rocket turned aside by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the puck hit the glass hard and bounced perfectly in front of Newhook, who was wrapping around the back of the net.

Newhook, however, didn't take the time to settle the puck on the ice or try to center it to a teammate. Instead he batted, bouncing the puck out of midair with his backhand, squirting it in off the pad and pants of Vasilevskiy.

Replay showed a hard-closing Vasilevskiy — easily one of the League's best goalies — getting his skate to the post and reaching out with his blocker and stick, leaving a hole that maybe you could slip a piece of paper through from Newhook's angle. Maybe.

If Newhook had a hundred tries at it with the same exact circumstances, he might have made one. But, as it turns out, that one is what is sending the Canadiens to the next round.