NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson (lower body) will be out through the NHL’s break next month for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan announced after practice Monday. The 22-year-old defenseman will miss his third straight game when Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW). The Red Wings play their final game before the break on Feb. 4 at the Utah Mammoth. Ther will resume Feb. 26 against the Ottawa Senators. “He is a significant piece, but we have others that are going to have to go in and play, and they’ve done that already for a couple of games and have done an admirable job," McLellan said. "When you lose players, there’s all the cliches, somebody else steps up, all that type of stuff. It just means that everybody else has to pull a little harder and do a little bit more. If you manage the game properly, you can get through it.” Edvinsson has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and is second on the Red Wings in average time on ice (22:35) in 48 games.