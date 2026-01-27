Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings
Teravainen likely back for Blackhawks; Nylander expected to miss 6th straight for Maple Leafs
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings
Simon Edvinsson (lower body) will be out through the NHL’s break next month for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan announced after practice Monday. The 22-year-old defenseman will miss his third straight game when Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW). The Red Wings play their final game before the break on Feb. 4 at the Utah Mammoth. Ther will resume Feb. 26 against the Ottawa Senators. “He is a significant piece, but we have others that are going to have to go in and play, and they’ve done that already for a couple of games and have done an admirable job," McLellan said. "When you lose players, there’s all the cliches, somebody else steps up, all that type of stuff. It just means that everybody else has to pull a little harder and do a little bit more. If you manage the game properly, you can get through it.” Edvinsson has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and is second on the Red Wings in average time on ice (22:35) in 48 games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen could return from an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, CHSN). The forward, who will represent Team Finland at the Olympics, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday on the top line with Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard after missing six games. “I anticipate that, but until tomorrow I’ll reserve total judgment,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said after practice. “But definitely trending toward playing tomorrow.” Teravainen has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games. … Forward Nick Lardis was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (groin) is expected to miss his sixth straight game on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B), but the forward is aiming to return before the Maple Leafs play their last game before the Olympic break on Feb. 3. Nylander is on Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympics; its first game is scheduled for Feb. 11. “Hopefully I’ll be back playing at some point on the road trip,” Nylander said after practice Monday. Toronto begins a four-game road trip at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday before visiting the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, the Calgary Flames on Feb. 2 and the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 3.
St. Louis Blues
Pius Suter practiced fully Monday for the first time since the forward sustained a high ankle sprain on Dec. 27 during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators. “I’m getting there,” Suter said. “Obviously it’s been a long time, annoying injury. We’ll see how we react step by step, and obviously it’s nice to get team practices in.” Suter has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 31 games this season. The Blues host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser and Zeev Buium were placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Monday after being injured during their 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Boeser, a forward, was injured on a hit from Penguins forward Bryan Rust at the end of the third period; he has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 50 games this season. Rust will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head. Buium was hit in the face with a puck in the first period Sunday, but the defenseman returned to finish the game with a full cage on his helmet. Buium has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 51 games, including six (two goals, four assists) in 20 games since being acquired by the Canucks in the trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Wild on Dec. 12. Vancouver, which hosts the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSCA) recalled forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defenseman Victor Mancini from Abbotsford of the AHL.
Los Angeles Kings
Taylor Ward signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Kings on Monday. The deal begins next season and has an average annual value of $875,000. The 27-year-old forward has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games since being recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Jan. 7. Ward scored in his NHL debut with the Kings on April 17 last season. Los Angeles visits Detroit on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW).
Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley (lower body) practiced with the Mammoth in a noncontact jersey at their morning skate prior to a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. It was the forward's first time skating with the team since a 4-1 win against the Canucks on Dec. 5, when he collided with goalie Kevin Lankinen after taking the puck hard to the net on a partial breakaway while being held by Quinn Hughes, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play. Cooley stayed down and was grabbing at his left knee as a trainer came out onto the ice, but he skated off under his own power and was back out on the ice before the end of that power play. The team announced Dec. 11 that Cooley was expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks. He has 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games for Utah, which visits the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS).
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark could potentially start this week for the first time since Dec. 27. The goalie, who took a leave of absence from the Senators the next day for personal reasons, served as the backup to Mads Sogaard for a 7-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. “We’ll see. I’m not worried about that right now,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said after the game. The Senators host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT) and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Ullmark is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews (upper body) is with the Avalanche for their four-game road trip, which continues at Ottawa on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ALT). The defenseman missed his 10th straight game Sunday, a 4-1 win at Toronto. Toews, who is on Team Canada’s roster for the Olympics, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and is plus-26 in 40 games this season. … Ross Colton (lower body) missed his second straight game Sunday and is day to day. The forward has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.