Panarin could be trade target Capitals need for playoff push

Gulitti joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast to discuss potential fit with Rangers expected to deal forward

Panarin_NYR_takes_shot

© Michael Mooney/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Washington Capitals have been inconsistent for quite a while and have the look of a team that could use a boost if it's going to climb back up the standings to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What the Capitals can do, and determining if it would be worth doing, is part of the conversation with Washington-based NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti on a new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is practicing and close to returning, which is good news for the Capitals, who have been without the top-six center since Oct. 31 because of surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

But Gulitti, with podcast co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, discusses the possibility of the Capitals looking outside and potentially inquiring with the New York Rangers about acquiring Artemi Panarin, a forward in the last season of a seven-year contract. Panarin is expected to be traded after the Rangers told him they will not be signing him to a new contract. He also has a no-movement clause, which gives him the right to agree or block any potential trade.

On the podcast, Gulitti talks about Panarin as a fit for Washington's immediate needs because of the obvious skill and offense he brings. He also wonders if Washington is a fit for Panarin, who with the ability to dictate where he ends up could be eyeing a team that he thinks has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup than the Capitals.

Washington is four points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MNMT, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The Capitals are 7-12-3 since Dec. 13.

Gulitti addresses the other question for the Capitals: If it's even worth it for them to pay the cost for Panarin, which likely will be at least a top prospect and a high draft pick. He's 34 years old and still could walk into free agency after the season.

Gulitti said if Panarin is willing to forgo free agency to sign then it might make sense, especially with the uncertainty around Alex Ovechkin's future beyond this season because he's a 40-year-old pending UFA.

If Panarin isn't ready to sign with the Capitals, they have to determine if he and the return of Dubois can boost their chances of not only reaching the playoffs but winning once they're in, making the cost worthwhile.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke talked with Gulitti about the Hart Trophy race and where San Jose Sharks second-year center Macklin Celebrini fits. Celebrini has 74 points (26 goals, 48 assists), 40 more than the next player on his team (Tyler Toffoli) and the Sharks are in a playoff position.

Before the interview with Gulitti, the hosts discussed the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, who will play the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

They also broke down how they feel the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks should be approaching the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

