Panarin could be trade target Capitals need for playoff push

The Washington Capitals have been inconsistent for quite a while and have the look of a team that could use a boost if it's going to climb back up the standings to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What the Capitals can do, and determining if it would be worth doing, is part of the conversation with Washington-based NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti on a new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is practicing and close to returning, which is good news for the Capitals, who have been without the top-six center since Oct. 31 because of surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

But Gulitti, with podcast co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, discusses the possibility of the Capitals looking outside and potentially inquiring with the New York Rangers about acquiring Artemi Panarin, a forward in the last season of a seven-year contract. Panarin is expected to be traded after the Rangers told him they will not be signing him to a new contract. He also has a no-movement clause, which gives him the right to agree or block any potential trade.

On the podcast, Gulitti talks about Panarin as a fit for Washington's immediate needs because of the obvious skill and offense he brings. He also wonders if Washington is a fit for Panarin, who with the ability to dictate where he ends up could be eyeing a team that he thinks has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup than the Capitals.

Washington is four points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MNMT, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).