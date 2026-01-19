NHL Status Report: Wilson could return for Capitals against Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) will miss his third straight game for the Blackhawks when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3, TVAS). There is no timeline for the forward’s return. The 31-year-old, who will represent Team Finland at the Olympics, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games. … Forward Frank Nazar practiced on Sunday for the first time since taking a puck to the face in the first period of a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 20, but he’s not expected to return Monday. Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said the team wants Nazar to get at least one more practice in “and see where we go from there.” Nazar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies will be a game-time decision against the Minnesota Wild on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNO, FDSNWI). The Maple Leafs forward was not on the ice at the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the morning skate prior to a 6-5 overtime loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 15. “He's still dealing with the same thing," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "It's bothering him a lot for quite some time and hasn't got much better other than when he gets some breaks, Christmastime and stuff he came back and felt better, but it's an ongoing issue." Scott Laughton replaced Knies at right wing on a line with left wing Matias Maccelli and center John Tavares. … William Nylander was also not on the ice for the morning skate Monday and will miss his second straight game with a groin injury. "I don't know how long time line will be for him," Berube said. "When he feels good enough to get on the ice and he goes out there and skate and it feels good, I expect him to be back fairly quick then. But until then, I'm not sure when he is going to be on the ice."

Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Vladar (undisclosed) is with the Flyers for a three-game road trip that begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP+). The goalie is not expected to dress; he has been day to day since leaving a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 14 after the first period. Vladar is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 28 games this season. … Rodrigo Abols (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Flyers on Sunday, one day after the forward was injured in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Abols, who is on Team Latvia’s roster for the Olympics, was battling for a puck along the boards when he fell, his right leg twisting awkwardly underneath him at 6:10. He was helped off the ice and went straight to the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg. Abols has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season. "It's not good. I'm not going to get into it, but it's not good," coach Rick Tocchet said. Philadelphia recalled forward Lane Pederson from Lehigh Valley of the AHL. ... Forward Bobby Brink (upper body) is expected to play Monday after missing six games. … Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is on Finland’s roster, will miss his fourth straight game; he is on injured reserve and could miss at least another week, Tocchet said. Defenseman Hunter McDonald was recalled from Lehigh Valley.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris (upper body) did not practice Sunday and has been downgraded to week to week, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. The forward will miss his third straight game on Monday when Buffalo visits the Carolina Hurricanes (1:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Norris had been day to day since being cross-checked by Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler on Jan. 14. "He's not really recovering the way we had hoped," Ruff said. Norris has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. ... Konsta Helenius, the No. 14 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. The forward has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 34 games with Rochester of the AHL this season. ... Alex Lyon (lower body) practiced on Sunday; the goalie has not played since Dec. 29, when he made 16 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Ruff said Lyon, who is 10-6-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage in 21 games (19 starts) this season, is expected to play this week.