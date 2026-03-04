Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Kiefer Sherwood signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 30-year-old forward has 25 points (18 goals, seven assists) in 49 games for the Sharks and Vancouver Canucks this season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in five games since being acquired by San Jose in a trade with Vancouver on Jan. 19.

Sherwood is in the last of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2024. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "The ingredients he brings to our lineup on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come."

The Sharks (30-25-4) are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season. They trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with one game in hand. San Jose plays back-to-back home games on Friday (St. Louis Blues) and Saturday (New York Islanders).

Signed by the Anaheim Ducks as an undrafted free agent on March 20, 2018, Sherwood has 123 points (61 goals, 62 assists) in 314 regular-season games for the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Canucks and Sharks and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.