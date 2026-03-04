Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

30-year-old forward could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

kiefer sherwood SJS signs 5 year extension

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kiefer Sherwood signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 30-year-old forward has 25 points (18 goals, seven assists) in 49 games for the Sharks and Vancouver Canucks this season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in five games since being acquired by San Jose in a trade with Vancouver on Jan. 19. 

Sherwood is in the last of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2024. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "The ingredients he brings to our lineup on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come."

The Sharks (30-25-4) are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season. They trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with one game in hand. San Jose plays back-to-back home games on Friday (St. Louis Blues) and Saturday (New York Islanders).

Signed by the Anaheim Ducks as an undrafted free agent on March 20, 2018, Sherwood has 123 points (61 goals, 62 assists) in 314 regular-season games for the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Canucks and Sharks and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

Oilers would be 'nightmare to deal with' in playoffs, Hradek says

NHL On Tap: Kraken, Devils, Canucks play home games amid trade rumors

NHL Status Report: Gibson day to day for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tanev out rest of season for Maple Leafs after core muscle surgery

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Mammoth aiming to 'get the next step' into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks recover late after blowing 3-goal lead to Canadiens

Makar’s 3 points spark Avalanche, who cool off Ducks

Kaprizov breaks Wild record for goals in win against Lightning

Draisaitl gets 5 points, Oilers rally late for OT win against Senators

Stars stay hot, cruise past Flames for 10th straight win