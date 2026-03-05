Ehlers scores hat trick, Hurricanes hold off Canucks

Carolina 11-1-2 in past 14 games; Hronek has 3 points for Vancouver

Hurricanes at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Nikolaj Ehlers scored a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes hung on to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 6-4 at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Sean Walker, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and assist, Seth Jarvis had two assists and Brandon Bussi made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (39-16-6), who bounced back from their 12-game point streak ending in a 2-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Carolina has won five of six and is 11-1-2 in its past 14.

Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists, Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (18-36-7), who have lost six in a row and have two wins in the past 23 games. 

Kevin Lankinen was pulled after four goals on 22 shots 11:53 into the second period. Nikita Tolopilo made nine saves in relief. 

Svechnikov put Carolina ahead 1-0 on a power play 1:17 into the game, one-timing a short pass from Jarvis to the inside of the left face-off circle high over Lankinen’s glove. 

Rossi made it 1-1 on the power play at 16:31 when his cross-crease pass attempt from left of the net deflected off the stick of defenseman Jaccob Slavin and in between Bussi’s pads. 

Hronek put the Canucks ahead 2-1 with a one-timer from inside the top of the right face-off circle after a pass from the net by Drew O’Connor that caught Bussi swinging his stick in anticipation of a wraparound and unable to get his blocker back into position. 

Walker tied it 2-2 at 2:30 of the second period by skating onto a loose puck at the left dot after a rush chance was broken up and firing back the other way over Lankinen’s glove. 

Ehlers put Carolina ahead 3-2 at 4:19 off another rush chance, skating onto a pass from Jordan Staal and quickly firing far side over Lankinen’s glove from the left dot. 

Aho made it 4-2 on another rush at 11:53, knocking a Jarvis pass out of the air at the blue line to put himself in alone before lifting a backhand high over Lankinen’s glove.

That ended Lankinen’s night, but Ehlers scored on the first shot on Tolopilo less than a minute later, firing a slap shot off the rush from the left dot past the blocker to make it 5-2 at 12:51.

Brock Boeser converted a backdoor pass from Rossi on a 5-on-3 to make it 5-3 at 19:17.

Nils Hoglander scored his first goal in 22 games this season at 6:45 of the third period to make it 5-4, one-timing a cross-ice Pettersson pass past Bussi’s blocker from the left hash mark.

Ehlers completed his hat trick into an empty net with 14 seconds left for the 6-4 final.

