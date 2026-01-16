Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Ullmark returns to practice with Senators
Broberg game-time decision for Blues; Blackwood back for Avalanche
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since taking a leave of absence on Dec. 28, but there is no timeline for his return. The goalie has missed nine games. "Awesome to see. Happy that he's back skating with the group. Just looks positive and looks good out there," coach Travis Green said. "We're taking it day by day." … James Reimer, who signed a one-year contract on Monday, could make his debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE) or at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
St. Louis Blues
Philip Broberg will be a game-time decision for the Blues against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday (8 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW). The defenseman did not play in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday after taking a hit from Mark Stone in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. He has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 46 games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Mackenzie Blackwood will return for the Avalanche against the Nashville Predators on Friday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT, SNE, SN360, TVAS). The goalie, who missed the past six games with a lower-body injury, was activated off injured reserve Thursday. He is 13-1-1 in 16 games this season with a 2.07 goals-against average, .924 save percentage, and last played on Dec. 31. … Forward Ross Colton (upper-body injury) did not practice Thursday but will play.
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson practiced in a regular jersey Friday and could return to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The forward has missed five games because of a lower-body injury, but coach Spencer Carbery said "We'll see" when asked if Wilson could play Saturday. Wilson has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The forward had a goal and an assist before leaving at 8:48 of the first and not returning. He was playing in his fourth game after missing the previous six with a lower-body injury. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games this season. The Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN).
Florida Panthers
Forward Cole Schwindt will return to the lineup for the Panthers against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SNO, TVAS) after missing 26 games with an upper-body injury. Schwindt has two goals in 10 games this season, his first with Florida.
Anaheim Ducks
Jeffrey Viel was acquired by the Ducks in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward has no points in 10 games this season and five points (three goals, two assists) in 64 regular-season games for the Bruins and San Jose Sharks.