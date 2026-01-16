NHL Status Report: Ullmark returns to practice with Senators

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since taking a leave of absence on Dec. 28, but there is no timeline for his return. The goalie has missed nine games. "Awesome to see. Happy that he's back skating with the group. Just looks positive and looks good out there," coach Travis Green said. "We're taking it day by day." … James Reimer, who signed a one-year contract on Monday, could make his debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE) or at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.