NHL On Tap: Kane in sight of U.S.-born scoring mark for Red Wings

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane closing in

Patrick Kane can do it Friday. The Detroit Red Wings forward needs four points to pass Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born player in NHL history. Kane has 1,371 points (500 goals, 871 assists) in 1,335 games. Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. The big moment can come when the Red Wings host the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW). Kane has one three-point game this season (Oct. 11 against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and 113 in his career, 10 more than Modano had. The Red Wings (28-16-4) also will be trying to get back into the win column after their four-game winning streak ended in a 3-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The Sharks (24-19-3) won't make it easy. They've won four of five and seven of nine, including a 3-2 victory at the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Dozen get better

The Tampa Bay Lightning can set a team record with their 12th consecutive win by defeating the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW). The Lightning (29-13-3) won their 11th straight game Tuesday, 2-1 in a shootout at the Pittsburgh Penguins, matching a run from Jan. 29-Feb. 17, 2020. Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 51-26 during the streak, a huge reason why they have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Blues (18-21-8) are hoping to build off a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, but they won't have center and leading scorer Robert Thomas (33 points; 11 goals, 22 assists), who is on injured reserve and is out at least two weeks because of a lower-body injury.