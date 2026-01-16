Balinskis signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Uvis Balinskis signed a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old defenseman has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 36 games with the Panthers this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"Uvis has proven his ability to be a dependable NHL blueliner on a consistent basis," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He possesses a relentless work ethic, and we are excited that he will continue his career with the Panthers."

Balinskis was named to Team Latvia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Signed by Florida as an undrafted free agent on April 18, 2023, Balinskis has 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 138 regular-season games and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Panthers and won the Stanley Cup last season.

The Panthers (24-18-3) visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT).