Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Sennecke has 3 assists for Anaheim, which has won 4 straight

Jets at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Chris Kreider scored with 13 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center on Friday.

Kreider tapped in the puck at the left post off a pass from Beckett Sennecke, who toe-dragged Logan Stanley in the slot to make the play.

Sennecke had three assists, Pavel Mintyukov had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for Anaheim (32-23-3), which rallied from two goals down in the third period before recovering for its fourth straight win.

Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, Stanley and Cole Perfetti each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg (23-26-9), which was coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Elias Salomonsson scored his first NHL goal to push the Jets' lead to 3-1 at 1:27 of the third period. After Mason McTavish lost possession of the puck in the defensive zone, the 21-year-old defenseman took a pass from Adam Lowry and scored blocker side with a snap shot from just above the right circle.

Leo Carlsson cut it to 3-2 while on a power play at 6:32. He knocked in a rebound at the edge of the crease after Jackson LaCombe batted the puck out of midair over a sprawled Hellebuyck near the right post.

Mintyukov tied it 3-3 at 9:59, burying a rebound into an open net from the bottom of the left circle.

Ryan Poehling then put the Ducks ahead 4-3 at 16:50. Shortly after a Jets power play expired, Poehling skated in on a rush, made a move around Dylan Samberg, and lifted a rolling puck over Hellebuyck's glove.

Connor responded for Winnipeg with Hellebuyck pulled for the extra skater to tie it 4-4 at 18:38. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle off a spinning pass from Perfetti.

Alex Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Perfetti at the top of the right circle and scored blocker side with a wrist shot through traffic.

It is the second straight game that the Ducks have given up a goal on the first shot.

Gabriel Vilardi made it 2-0 at 2:25 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from between the hash marks while on a power play.

Jacob Trouba made it 2-1 at 19:19 with a slap shot from the right point that sailed through traffic before going in off Hellebuyck's glove.

