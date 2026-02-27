Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

The Utah Mammoth are open to being active on the trade market but not if it involves rental players.

In fact, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said don’t expect a lot of wheeling and dealing from them or any other teams until close to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

That’s the expectation, at least, of Armstrong, who says the congested Stanley Cup Playoff races have a lot of teams wanting to see where things stand after the next handful of days before choosing if they’ll be buyers or sellers.

“There’s still more information out there for us,” Armstrong told NHL.com. “And because it’s so tight, I think teams, if they drop four games in a row they don’t get to the record that they want, they’ve set kind of an agenda. And they’re going to wait as long as they can to make that decision. So I do think that’s why you’re seeing not as many trades so far.

“Everybody expected a big flurry of deals to be discussed during the Olympic break and presented once the Olympic break roster freeze ended earlier this week. But not much was done. So I do believe it has to do with teams waiting to see how they do in the next five or so games before choosing to adjust.”

To Armstrong’s point: consider how jammed the standings are in the Eastern and Western conferences

Entering Friday, there are 12 teams within 11 points of each other in the Eastern Conference, starting with the Detroit Red Wings, who are second in the Atlantic Division with 74 points, all the way down to down to the Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs, who each have 63 points – which is eight behind Boston Bruins for the second and final wild card into the postseason.

In the Western Conference, there are nine teams separated by 12 points, starting with the Edmonton Oilers, who are second in the Pacific with 66 points, down to the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets, who each have 54 points, nine behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card.