NHL set to celebrate 'Hockey Day' in Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Finland

The NHL begins a celebration of the sport with international fans starting Friday with the first of four “Hockey Day” events across Europe.

“Hockey Day” in Sweden, Germany, Czechia and Finland will feature the NHL Global Fan Tour with 20 interactive hockey-themed activities, including skills challenges, EA SPORTS NHL stations, bubble hockey and the Kids Korner with coloring pages of the League’s beloved mascots.

The highlight of the festivities in each city will be public watch parties of NHL games aired by the League’s broadcast partners -- Viaplay in Sweden and Finland, Nova in Czechia and Sky in Germany -- featuring players from the “Hockey Day” countries.

Broadcasters from the partners will be on hand to provide live coverage and mingle with fans. Former NHL players, including Viktor Stalberg, Loui Eriksson, Martin Hanzal, Milan Hejduk, Jari Kurri, Pekka Rinne and Kimmo Kimonen will also be in attendance to meet fans.

“Hockey Day” enters its third season having drawn more than 68,000 fans at seven previous events in Czechia, Finland and Sweden since 2023.