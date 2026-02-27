NHL set to celebrate 'Hockey Day' in Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Finland

Former players will be on hand at family-themed activities, public watch parties

Hockey Day in Sweden 1

© Steven Atwell - IMG

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL begins a celebration of the sport with international fans starting Friday with the first of four “Hockey Day” events across Europe.

“Hockey Day” in Sweden, Germany, Czechia and Finland will feature the NHL Global Fan Tour with 20 interactive hockey-themed activities, including skills challenges, EA SPORTS NHL stations, bubble hockey and the Kids Korner with coloring pages of the League’s beloved mascots.

The highlight of the festivities in each city will be public watch parties of NHL games aired by the League’s broadcast partners -- Viaplay in Sweden and Finland, Nova in Czechia and Sky in Germany -- featuring players from the “Hockey Day” countries.

Broadcasters from the partners will be on hand to provide live coverage and mingle with fans. Former NHL players, including Viktor Stalberg, Loui Eriksson, Martin Hanzal, Milan Hejduk, Jari Kurri, Pekka Rinne and Kimmo Kimonen will also be in attendance to meet fans.

“Hockey Day” enters its third season having drawn more than 68,000 fans at seven previous events in Czechia, Finland and Sweden since 2023.

Hockey Day Czechia 1

© Jan Stiburek – Perinvest Group

The NHL has played 48 regular season games outside of North America, and more preseason and exhibition games, with most of the contests in Europe taking place in large cities like Stockholm, Helsinki, Prague and Berlin.

This season’s Hockey Day celebrations are being held under large tents at main squares in the smaller cities of Gothenburg, Sweden; Pardubice, Czechia; Dusseldorf, Germany; and Kuopio, Finland to better reach fans beyond the metropolises.

“I think it's our way of giving back, proverbially, saying that fans are important to us and knowing that there's restrictions on certain things like games and where we can play those (in Europe), but there's other things that we can do to give back and show that those fans are important,” said Mark Black, NHL Vice President, International Operations. “I think hosting a free event of the scale of what we do is really important to showcase the fact that we appreciate the hockey ecosystem. The players often come from smaller communities so it's a great way to say, ‘We recognize you, we appreciate all the efforts you do.’”

The fun kicks off with “Hockey Day in Sweden” on Friday and Saturday in Gothenburg at Baltesspannarparken. The viewing party will watch Viaplay’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast featuring Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins facing off against Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m CET; ABC, SNW, TVAS).

Hockey Day in Sweden 3

© Steven Atwell - IMG

Czechia holds its fourth “Hockey Day” March 6-7 in Pardubice at Pernštýnské Square. Fans there will have the opportunity for photos with the Stanley Cup and to watch an alumni game between Legends of Dynamo Pardubice and Legends of the NHL on March 7. Fans will see Nova Sport’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals match up against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CET; ABC, SN1, TVAS).

"Nova Sport’s Saturday studio will be located, unusually, directly in the fan zone on Perštýnské náměstí, and viewers will be able to watch it up close,” said Roman Jedlička, head of the Nova Sport hockey section. "As in previous years, the camera will also film spectators in the fan zone, and the footage will be broadcast on a screen above the ice directly to the TD Garden arena in Boston."

Celebrate hockey across Czechia on Hockey Day, featuring numerous events and activities

The Stanley Cup will also be in the house at the first-ever “Hockey Day in Germany,” March 13-14 in Dusseldorf at Gustaf-Gründgens-Platz where fans can watch Sky Sport’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Anaheim Ducks visiting Tim Stutzle and the Ottawa Senators (1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CET).

“The fact that the first NHL ‘Hockey Day in Germany’ will take place here in Düsseldorf in March is great news for all ice hockey fans in the city and the entire region … ” said Burkhard Hintzsche, city manager of Düsseldorf. “Being able to experience the Stanley Cup up close is a rare opportunity. We can look forward to a colorful weekend dedicated entirely to ice hockey."

March 27-28 is “Hockey Day in Finland” in Kuopio at Kuopio Market Square. The weekend events will include a pond hockey game featuring Finnish hockey legends, a junior tournament, public skating, ice disco, and synchronized skating performances. Retired NHL defenseman/turned podcaster Kimmo Timonen and sports commentator Antti Makinen will host a live Q&A session.

Hockey Day in Finland 1

© Steven Atwell - IMG

“It’s fantastic to bring NHL ‘Hockey Day in Finland’ to my hometown of Kuopio,” said Timonen, who won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015 and played 1,108 regular season games with Chicago, Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators. “Kuopio has strong and proud hockey traditions, and it’s a great honor to be part of this event.”

The weekend activities will culminate in a watch party of an NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Florida Panthers at the New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. EET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360). The two-time Stanley Cup champions feature Finland natives Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola.

