NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Bill Guerin was surrounded by NHL brass while at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But the Wild general manager, who was also GM for the gold medal-winning Team USA in Italy, said there wasn't a much trade talk during his time there.
"We would have informal conversations but more in a group. We didn't really get into it," Guerin told Dan Barreiro of KFAN 100.3 on Thursday. "We were so focused on what was going on. You hot stove it some nights but no, we were really just focused on the Olympics and what was going on there."
Minnesota made a splash well before the deadline when it acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for center Marco Rossi, forward Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft on Dec. 12. Hughes, who also won gold with the United States at the Olympics, has 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 27 games since joining the Wild.
The Wild (35-14-10) are second in the Central Division, five points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche, who they defeated 5-2 on Thursday.
"We have work to do. No rest for the weary but hey look, this is my day job, and we've got something else we want to accomplish and we want to make our team better if we can," Guerin told KFAN. "It is what it is. We'll keep working."
Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth could be active prior to the Deadline, albeit not for rental players. If there is any action, however, Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong expects it to be closer to next Friday.
"There's still more information out there for us," Armstrong told NHL.com on Friday. "And because it's so tight, I think teams, if they drop four games in a row they don't get to the record that they want, they've set kind of an agenda. And they're going to wait as long as they can to make that decision. So I do think that's why you're seeing not as many trades so far.
"Everybody expected a big flurry of deals to be discussed during the Olympic break and presented once the Olympic break roster freeze ended earlier this week. But not much was done. So I do believe it has to do with teams waiting to see how they do in the next five or so games before choosing to adjust."
The Mammoth hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken, who hold the second wild card.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Murphy could be moved prior to the Deadline, which has the veteran defenseman feeling bittersweet.
"I would like to be here. I would like to also play in the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs. It's kind of mixed emotion," the 32-year-old defenseman told the Sun Times in a story published on Friday. "That's why this time is so hard, having that feeling tearing you both ways. It's not an easy answer either way.
"It's an odd thing, the potential to get traded to a team that's in that spot," he said. "I've been so focused for nine years on wanting to make the playoffs here and wanting to play our best and grow as a team, be a better leader and teammate to help push it along. It's a funny situation. It's just interesting how the business side can change and pull you to a different direction."
Murphy has advanced to the playoffs once in his NHL career, in 2020 with Chicago when the postseason was held in Edmonton (Western Conference) and Toronto (East) due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Blackhawks were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round.
The Blackhawks (22-27-9) are 10 points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West.
Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman are aware that they could be on the move.
Kadri, who leads the Flames with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games, said he's spoken with Calgary general manager Craig Conroy about his situation.
"We've had internal chats," Kadri said earlier this week. "Obviously those we'll keep private, but, yeah, we've had discussions and communicated. I think that's what makes it great, is having that open line of conversation and just being able to understand where everybody's at."
The 35-year-old center has a 13-team no-trade list, Sportsnet reported. He has three seasons remaining on the seven-year, $49 million deal ($7 million average annual value) he signed with the Flames on Aug. 18, 2022.
Coleman also said he's had conversations with Conroy about his future.
"That's the good thing about 'Conny,' he's lived it," Coleman said. "He's been in my shoes and guys in the room's shoes. There's a lot of mutual respect and understanding the situation on both sides. I don't think it's a lack of appreciation for anyone here, I think it's just the situation we're in."
Coleman returned for a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday after having been out since Jan. 8 with an upper-body injury. He has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 45 games and is tied for second on the Flames in goals, behind Matt Coronato (14).
Both players would bring significant playoff experience; Kadri won the Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, while Coleman was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship teams in 2020 and 2021.
The Flames (24-27-6) are nine points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the West.
Vancouver Canucks
Tyler Myers was a late scratch for the Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday for what the team called roster management purposes.
"I found out last night it may happen and then was told after the morning skate that we'd have to take him out," coach Adam Foote said Wednesday. "This is the time of year where this kind of thing comes up and you're kind of ready for it and it's just the way it is. It comes with the (NHL) Trade Deadline.
We're all aware of what could happen, so it's our job to make adjustments."
Myers is in the second season of a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) the 36-year-old defensemen signed June 27, 2024.
The Canucks (18-33-7) are 32nd in the League standings, and players know moves could be coming before the trade deadline.
"It's that time of year when you're in a position we are, that business decisions are going to get made for management, for players, and obviously that's what happened," said forward Evander Kane, who is in the final year of a four-year, $20.5 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. "You have to focus on what's in front of you and just go about your day. It's a short window here that we have until the trade deadline so things can happen at the drop of a hat and guys are not naive to the situation, or guys' individual situations. You're mentally prepared. You're a pro. And whether that type of talk is going on, until it actually happens, you got to do your job."