NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Minnesota Wild

Bill Guerin was surrounded by NHL brass while at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But the Wild general manager, who was also GM for the gold medal-winning Team USA in Italy, said there wasn't a much trade talk during his time there.

"We would have informal conversations but more in a group. We didn't really get into it," Guerin told Dan Barreiro of KFAN 100.3 on Thursday. "We were so focused on what was going on. You hot stove it some nights but no, we were really just focused on the Olympics and what was going on there."

Minnesota made a splash well before the deadline when it acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for center Marco Rossi, forward Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft on Dec. 12. Hughes, who also won gold with the United States at the Olympics, has 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 27 games since joining the Wild.

The Wild (35-14-10) are second in the Central Division, five points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche, who they defeated 5-2 on Thursday.

"We have work to do. No rest for the weary but hey look, this is my day job, and we've got something else we want to accomplish and we want to make our team better if we can," Guerin told KFAN. "It is what it is. We'll keep working."