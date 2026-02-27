NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

Girard sidelined with lower-body injury for Penguins; Thomas could return for Blues on Saturday

TOm WIlson WSH status report Feb 27

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson is expected to return for the Capitals when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS). The forward, who helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, missed a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday because of illness. He leads Washington with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 50 games. … Defenseman John Carlson will miss his second game because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5 during the Capitals' final game before the break. Coach Spencer Carbery said Carlson, who was in a noncontract jersey at the morning skate, remains day to day. "I don't think so," Carbery said when asked if the injury could be something long-term. "Maybe you could say that to this point it's taken a little bit longer, but I don't think there's fear of it becoming anything long-term."

Pittsburgh Penguins

Samuel Girard is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and the defenseman did not practice with the Penguins on Friday. Girard, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche along with a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for defenseman Brett Kulak on Tuesday, logged 17:53 of ice time in his debut with Pittsburgh in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade. Penguins coach Dan Muse did not have an update but said Girard will travel for their game at the New York Rangers on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS).

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas did not practice for the Blues on Friday and remained away from the team on a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter. The forward has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31. However, coach Jim Montgomery did not rule out Thomas playing against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG). Thomas has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games.  ...  Forward Mathieu Joseph was designated to non-roster on Thursday.

