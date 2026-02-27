NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson is expected to return for the Capitals when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS). The forward, who helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, missed a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday because of illness. He leads Washington with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 50 games. … Defenseman John Carlson will miss his second game because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5 during the Capitals' final game before the break. Coach Spencer Carbery said Carlson, who was in a noncontract jersey at the morning skate, remains day to day. "I don't think so," Carbery said when asked if the injury could be something long-term. "Maybe you could say that to this point it's taken a little bit longer, but I don't think there's fear of it becoming anything long-term."