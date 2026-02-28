Sabres edge Panthers, push road point streak to 8

The Panthers tied it 1-1 at 13:51 of the second period on a power play of their own. After Brad Marchand’s shot was blocked by Malenstyn in the left circle following a face-off, Tkachuk collected the loose puck, drove in on Lyon and scored inside the left post.

“It was a long [Olympic] break and I was just trying to get into the game,” Tarasov said. “Especially on a back-to-back. Playing a good team like that, you know they’re going to start pretty hard on us. We kind of dominated the first half of the first period.”

Lyon played 15 games for the Panthers and helped them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022-23, his lone season with them, when Florida rallied to claim the second wild card from the Eastern Conference and made the first of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

“We have played him twice in the past four or five games and he has been incredible,” Tkachuk said of Lyon. “It is nice to see a guy like that, in his journey, do well. I just wish it wasn’t against us. He’s a battler. He gives his team a chance to win every night, too.”

The Panthers played much of the game with five defensemen after Uvis Balinskis was injured blocking a shot late in the first period. Balinskis went to the dressing room and returned for a shift before being limited to two shifts in the second period. He did not come out for the third.

Maurice did not have an update on Balinskis’ status.

“We will get him looked at tomorrow,” he said. “We don’t know the extent of it yet.”

NOTES: Buffalo’s point streak is tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history. … Lyon is the ninth goalie in NHL history with a road winning streak of at least nine games. … With the victory, the Sabres (74 points) leapfrogged the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens into second place in the Atlantic Division, tied in points with the Red Wings. The last time Buffalo ranked within the top two of its division this late into a season was at the end of the 2009-10 season.