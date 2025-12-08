NHL Status Report: Point to return for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point will return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot) after the Lightning forward missed seven games because of an undisclosed injury. “That’s a bonus for us,” coach Jon Cooper said. “I’ve really liked our game, I've liked the way we've played … every team gets injuries, and I don't remember, though, for us personally, even through our Cup runs and all that, not since 2017 has this happened to us.” … Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve; Tampa Bay’s No. 1 goalie has missed the past two games and also won’t be available for its game Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens. Vasilevskiy is 11-6-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 starts. … Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate Monday and will return after the forward did not play Saturday. Kucherov leads the Lightning with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 25 games.

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Mammoth announced Monday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16). Cooley, a forward, last played Dec. 5 in a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks. He is third on the Mammoth with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games. “Unfortunately, he'll be missing some time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “With that said, I think every team is going through adversity and it's an opportunity for someone else to step in.”