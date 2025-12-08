NHL Status Report: Point to return for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point will return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot) after the Lightning forward missed seven games because of an undisclosed injury. “That’s a bonus for us,” coach Jon Cooper said. “I’ve really liked our game, I've liked the way we've played … every team gets injuries, and I don't remember, though, for us personally, even through our Cup runs and all that, not since 2017 has this happened to us.” … Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve; Tampa Bay’s No. 1 goalie has missed the past two games and also won’t be available for its game Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens. Vasilevskiy is 11-6-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 starts. … Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate Monday and will return after the forward did not play Saturday. Kucherov leads the Lightning with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 25 games.

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Mammoth announced Monday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16). Cooley, a forward, last played Dec. 5 in a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks. He is third on the Mammoth with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games. “Unfortunately, he'll be missing some time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “With that said, I think every team is going through adversity and it's an opportunity for someone else to step in.”

Dallas Stars

Thomas Harley (lower body) will travel with the Stars for their two-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). Harley, a defenseman, has been week to week since last playing Nov. 13. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 18 games this season. Dallas will visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) will not travel; the defenseman is day to day and missed a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin is day to day with an upper-body injury and is questionable to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13). The Penguins center missed a 3-2 shootout loss at Dallas on Sunday after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at Tampa Bay on Thursday. Malkin is second on the Penguins with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. ... Pittsburgh activated forwards Noel Acciari (upper body) and Justin Brazeau (upper body) from injured reserve and assigned forward Bokondji Imama to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Jack St. Ivany were recalled from their AHL conditioning loans but did not play Sunday.

Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard was placed on injured reserve and will miss an “extended period of time” because of an upper-body injury, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said before their 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The rookie forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim on Friday, leaving in the first period after a hit from Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba. Leonard has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 29 games. “Having it happen at this point in his career, early on when he was having some success, is no doubt unfortunate and probably frustrating, but also part of it,” Carbery said. “He’ll come out of it and I have no doubt he’ll be back and ready to go when he is and get right back after it.” … Goalie Charlie Lindgren (upper body) was also placed on injured reserve Sunday; he made 23 saves in a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Lindgren is 5-3-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .893 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts). ... Defenseman John Carlson (upper body) missed his third straight game Sunday after being a game-time decision. The Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

St. Louis Blues

Jordan Kyrou missed the Blues’ 4-3 win at Montreal on Sunday after the forward sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kyrou, who was hit by Stephen Halliday, was scheduled to have an MRI and be reevaluated in St. Louis. He is third on the Blues with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 28 games. St. Louis hosts the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN).

