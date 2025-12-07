Blake, Ehlers each has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Predators

Matthew Wood and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (10-14-4), who had won two in a row. Juuse Saros made 32 saves before he was replaced in the third period by Justus Annunen, who made two saves.

“Too many penalties in the first period. That was a focus coming in,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We started off OK, then we got in penalty trouble and were on our heels basically the rest of the game.

“We’re giving them freebies, free momentum. We keep doing this to ourselves. It was self-inflicted.”

Taylor Hall scored on the power play for a 1-0 lead at 8:01 of the first period. Saros stopped Logan Stankoven’s backhand at the top of the crease, but Blake followed with a tap-in at the right post that went in the net off of Hall’s skate.

The Hurricanes scored on a 5-on-3 power play to extend the lead to 2-0 at 9:55 when Ehlers one-timed a shot in right circle off a cross-ice pass from Seth Jarvis.

“The lane opened up, and I just skated into a nice pass from ‘Jarvy,’” Ehlers said. “But on the first [power play], we were finding the holes in the middle and were able to get them running around a little bit.”