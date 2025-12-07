Parise's work ethic, love for game leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

On July 4, 2012, Parise, along with childhood friend, defenseman Ryan Suter, each signed a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Minnesota Wild.

"When this decision was made, you respect it because of the conversations you've had," Lamoriello said. "I never looked at it (negatively). He was going home with his dad in Minnesota. I mean, somehow these things just take over but there was never any animosity."

Parise ranks third all-time among Wild players with 199 goals and fourth with 400 points (201 assists) in 558 games over nine seasons (2012-21).

"I had intentions of going back to New Jersey; I loved it there and we were fresh off the Cup Final," he said. "But then you start talking with other teams and you're curious what else is out there. It was a stressful time because you have so many pros and cons of different spots. I remember there being a big excitement about the young players that were coming up in the (Minnesota) organization so I thought it would be a great place to play.

"I could be closer to my parents and that's really what it came down to."

Zach was indeed there for his mom and family when his dad died after a lengthy battle with lung cancer on Jan. 7, 2015.

"He had a fantastic upbringing with tremendous experience and what he took from his dad certainly was how to play the game," Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello, inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, recognized the value Parise had even in the twilight of his career. When he became a free agent after having the remaining four seasons of his 13-year contract bought out by the Wild on July 13, 2021, Lamoriello, then GM of the Islanders, wasted little time in signing him.

He was reunited with former Devils captain Andy Greene, who also was acquired by Lamoriello in a trade on Feb. 16, 2020. Parise and Greene were Devils teammates for six seasons (2006-12).

"You saw the skill he had but the tenacity and the way he played ... you would have thought he was a fourth line player with how hard he worked and that's what I think just made him so successful," Greene said. "I was fortunate to be able reunite with him with the Islanders. It was just a great opportunity to be able to play with him for so many years."

Parise had 69 points (36 goals, 33 assists) in 164 games in two seasons with the Islanders, before signing a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Jan. 27, 2024. He played 30 games with Colorado in 2023-24, and had 10 points (five goals, five assists).

"When you're young, you think you're just going to have all these chances to win the Stanley Cup ... you don't really understand how hard it is," Parise said. "It was an incredible experience to play in Colorado, especially where I was in my career."

Parise finished his NHL career with 889 points (434 goals, 455 assists) in 1,254 games. He had 83 points (39 goals, 44 assists) in 122 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Internationally, Parise won a gold medal with the United States at the 2002 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He was a member of the U.S. National Junior Team that won the country's first gold medal at the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship, when he was named tournament MVP after scoring 11 points (five goals, six assists) in six games. He also won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"Having the chance to coach him at U-18 Worlds and World Juniors was special," said Minnesota coach John Hynes, who was an assistant for the U.S. team. "He was always a tenacious competitor, very skilled. I think the way he played the game, the compete, the care for the team, his wanting to win but playing a style of game that was conducive to winning, was something that really stood out to me."