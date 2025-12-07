Caufield pushes point streak to 10, Canadiens top Maple Leafs in shootout

Dobes made 22 saves for the Canadiens (15-9-3), who are 2-2-0 in their past four games.

“I think the defensive part of our game tonight was the best I’ve seen it, to be honest,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “We didn’t give them much. We know what we are capable of but it is, ‘Are you willing to do the things [needed].’ It’s not just what you’re capable of and that’s what we did tonight. Did we raise the standards in that department? My guess is yes. Now it’s up to the players to keep those standards. I know the game is going to challenge you, the schedule is going to challenge you but as much as we can, we know what we have in that department, and can we repeat that knowing that it is hard to do.”

Scott Laughton scored, and Dennis Hildeby made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs (13-11-4), who are 3-0-1 in their past four. Toronto is 0-1 in the shootout this season.

“Missed the net like 15 times tonight at least, I think that’s a number,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Good opportunities too. We have to hit the net on those opportunities. The power play needs to come through for us and it didn’t, but I thought our goaltending was good and we got a point out of it.”

Toronto went 0-for-3 on the power play including failing to score on a two-minute minor penalty to Arber Xhekaj for hooking at 14:33 of the third period with the game tied 1-1.

“Right now, what I see when I watch it, they’re unsure of themselves a little bit,” Berube said. “In particular, a power play in the second period, we moved it well and we don’t take a shot. The shots are there and we’re not taking them.”

Caufield put the Canadiens up 1-0 at 8:25 of the second period on the power play when he took a pass from Ivan Demidov at the side of the net and jammed it in.

“These games are tight,” Caufield said. “The power play, penalty kill is going to win us some games this year, and it just shows the importance of us getting one on the power play. … It was a huge two points for us.”