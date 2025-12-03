NHL Status Report: Pionk to return for Jets against Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday for the first time since the Flyers defenseman had surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon. Coach Rick Tocchet said the next step is for Ristolainen to be cleared for contact. "I'm not quite sure when the contact is coming," Tocchet said before Philadelphia hosted the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). "It's coming. I don't want to be married to a date, but it is coming, when he starts practicing full-tilt there." As far as when Ristolainen could play, Tocchet also wouldn't commit to a date. "It's not a month and it's not a week," he said. "So, what's that sweet spot? I don't know." Ristolainen played 63 games for the Flyers last season. He had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and averaged 20:31 of ice time.