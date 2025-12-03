Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Pionk to return for Jets against Canadiens
Ristolainen skates with Flyers in noncontact jersey; Jenner nearing return for Blue Jackets
Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk will return for the Jets against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN). The defenseman has missed four games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 23. He skated on the second defense pair with Dylan Samberg. "Ready to go, excited to get back in," Pionk said. "Just a touchy sort of thing so taking the doctor's advice, the trainer's advice and making sure I'm ready to go." Pionk has five points (one goal, four assists) in 21 games this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday for the first time since the Flyers defenseman had surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon. Coach Rick Tocchet said the next step is for Ristolainen to be cleared for contact. "I'm not quite sure when the contact is coming," Tocchet said before Philadelphia hosted the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). "It's coming. I don't want to be married to a date, but it is coming, when he starts practicing full-tilt there." As far as when Ristolainen could play, Tocchet also wouldn't commit to a date. "It's not a month and it's not a week," he said. "So, what's that sweet spot? I don't know." Ristolainen played 63 games for the Flyers last season. He had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and averaged 20:31 of ice time.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner could return from an upper-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The Blue Jackets captain missed his 10th straight game Monday, a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils, and hasn't played since Nov. 11. Jenner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari each participated at practice in full Wednesday and are nearing a return but won't play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT, TVAS). Brazeau has missed 13 games with an upper-body injury and Acciari has missed 11, also with an upper-body injury. "Today was obviously a big step for them just in their return to play, being out there with the team in full contact," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "Both guys looked good, so they're getting close. I don't think they're (in) tomorrow, but they're getting close. So, don't think they're tomorrow, just to make that clear." After Thursday, the Penguins next play at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
San Jose Sharks
Jeff Skinner (lower body) will not play against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1). The forward, who has been out since Nov. 13, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 games. ... Forward Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was loaned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan. He has not played since Nov. 1 and has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games. ...Alexander Wennberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision after the forward was injured during a 6-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Monday. ... Vincent Desharnais (upper body) is week to week, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday. The defenseman has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 26.
St. Louis Blues
Nathan Walker (upper body) was placed on injured reserve and will be out at least eight weeks, the Blues announced Tuesday. The forward played 12:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Walker has nine points in 25 games this season. St. Louis is also without Jimmy Snuggerud for at least six weeks. The forward was scheduled to have surgery on his left wrist Tuesday. Snuggerud, who is also on injured reserve, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 26 games.
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak (undisclosed) did not travel with the Bruins and missed his third straight game in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Pastrnak did not practice in Boston on Monday before the team departed for Detroit. "It's still day to day," coach Marco Sturm said. "We were hoping he could skate by now, but he didn't, so that's why. We'll see how it is the next few days, but he will not travel." Pastrnak played 18:35 of a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Nov. 26. He leads the Bruins with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Laurent Brossoit (lower body) was activated from injured non-roster by the Blackhawks on Tuesday and loaned to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. The goalie had offseason hip surgery, his third procedure since signing a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1, 2024, and has not played since Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets, when he replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the start of the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on April 28.
Dallas Stars
Lian Bichsel (lower body) will need surgery and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said before a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Bichsel, a defenseman, was injured in the second period of a 6-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 26 games while averaging 15:49 of ice time. Forward Tyler Seguin is expected to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL injury against the Rangers.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Brandon Carlo (lower body) is not with the Maple Leafs and may need surgery, coach Craig Berube said Tuesday prior to their 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers. The defenseman last played Nov. 13, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Carlo, who played 19:44, has two assists in 18 games. "He has to get something done," Berube said. "[His recovery] didn't go the way we thought."