NHL On Tap: Cooley, Carlsson showcased when Mammoth visit Ducks

Greatest vs. the future

Alex Ovechkin, whose 909 goals are most in NHL history, and Macklin Celebrini, a player already making plenty of waves, will face off when the Washington Capitals (16-9-2) visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1). Ovechkin has 12 goals, on pace for scoring 30 for the 20th time in his NHL career and eight from his 21st season with at least 20. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the Sharks (13-11-3), second in the League behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (46 points; 22 goals, 24 assists), and is on pace for his first 100-point season in the League.