There are five games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Cooley, Carlsson showcased when Mammoth visit Ducks
Ovechkin, Celebrini go head-to-head in San Jose; Morrissey, Hutson face off in Montreal
Youth movement
You can see the best of the League's bright young talent when the Utah Mammoth (12-12-3) play the Anaheim Ducks (16-9-1) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Mammoth forward Logan Cooley and Ducks forward Leo Carlsson are two of six players 21 and under with at least 20 points this season. Carlsson leads the Ducks with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists), tied with Connor McDavid for fourth in the NHL. Cooley leads the Mammoth with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists).
Greatest vs. the future
Alex Ovechkin, whose 909 goals are most in NHL history, and Macklin Celebrini, a player already making plenty of waves, will face off when the Washington Capitals (16-9-2) visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1). Ovechkin has 12 goals, on pace for scoring 30 for the 20th time in his NHL career and eight from his 21st season with at least 20. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the Sharks (13-11-3), second in the League behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (46 points; 22 goals, 24 assists), and is on pace for his first 100-point season in the League.
The best defense
Two of the top defensemen in the NHL, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets (13-12-0) and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens (13-8-3), will be featured at Bell Centre in Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN). Morrissey (24 points; five goals, 19 assists) and Hutson (20 points; four goals, six assists) are each in the top 15 in scoring at their position. This also features the oldest roster in the NHL (Jets at 30.32 years) and the youngest (Canadiens at 25.55 years).
Flying in Philly
Trevor Zegras has found his game again with the Philadelphia Flyers (14-8-3). The forward, acquired in a trade with the Ducks on June 23, leads the Flyers with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 25 games. He's seven points shy of the 32 he had in 57 games last season with Philadelphia set to host the Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). The Sabres (11-11-4) have scored 115 first-period goals dating back to last season, second in the NHL behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (124).
Seeing Stars
Plenty of scoring ability will be on display when the Dallas Stars visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN). Let's start with Jason Robertson, the NHL Second Star for the month of November, who leads Dallas (17-5-5) with 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) ahead of Mikko Rantanen (34 points; 11 goals, 23 assists). Forward Jesper Bratt leads the Devils (16-9-1) with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) and center Nico Hischier is next with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists). Bratt has 111 multipoint games, tied with Aaron Broten for sixth most in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history.
The schedule
Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN)
Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT)
Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1)