Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Tyler Seguin will likely be out for the remainder of the season for the Dallas Stars because of an ACL injury.

The 33-year-old forward played two shifts in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before leaving at 1:44 of the first period.

Seguin, who has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season, played his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 30. He has not missed a game this season after being limited to 20 last season because of hip surgery before returning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games.

"We didn't get great news today," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. "Haven't spoken to Tyler yet, but probably just letting everybody know that he's going to be out for a significant amount of time -- probably the rest of the season."

The No. 2 pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin has 826 points (367 goals, 459 assists) in 1,016 regular-season games for the Bruins and Stars and 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 151 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Dallas (17-5-5), which is second in the Central Division, visits the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN).

"It's a tough day for us today with the news, but other guys now have to step in and play," Gulutzan said. "... [Nathan Bastian] comes in. He gets to play against his old team and he's played good hockey for us this year, too. ... The rest of the league is in the same boat. There's lots of injuries piling up, and lots of games, so we just got to keep moving forward."

Matt Duchene is nearing a return to the lineup but will not play Wednesday. The forward will miss his 23rd straight game and 24th of 25 since sustaining an upper-body injury after a hit from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in a 5-2 win on Oct. 14.

"I'd still say it's day to day for him," Gulutzan said. "But if he can stack a few good days upon each other, then I think it's going to be sooner than later."

