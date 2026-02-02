NHL Status Report: Marchand, Lundell still out for Panthers

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Sunday. The goalie is 5-6-2 with 3.68 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in 16 games (13 starts). Pickard has not played since making 13 saves in a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 8. He is in his third season with Edmonton and was one of three goalies on its roster with Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram. Pickard helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons; he went 7-1 with a 2.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts) last postseason, and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in the 2024 playoffs. Jarry is 6-3-1 with a 3.59 GAA and .873 save percentage since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12; Ingram is 6-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games (11 starts) since making his Oilers debut on Dec. 21. Edmonton hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN).