Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Marchand, Lundell still out for Panthers
Foligno doubtful for Blackhawks; Pickard placed on waivers by Oilers
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell will not play against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B). Marchand will miss his second straight game since leaving a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday after the second period. The forward, who will represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, is second on the Panthers with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 45 games. Lundell, a center, has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games and he will play for Team Finland. Florida coach Paul Maurice said Marchand and Lundell are day to day and have not been ruled out to play before the Olympic break later this week. The Panthers host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and then visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Foligno practiced with the Blackhawks on Sunday but is doubtful to play against the San Jose Sharks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA). The forward played 1:18 before leaving with an undisclosed injury in a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, then missed a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Foligno was not part of line rushes Sunday. Chicago’s captain has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 32 games.
Edmonton Oilers
Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Sunday. The goalie is 5-6-2 with 3.68 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in 16 games (13 starts). Pickard has not played since making 13 saves in a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 8. He is in his third season with Edmonton and was one of three goalies on its roster with Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram. Pickard helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons; he went 7-1 with a 2.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts) last postseason, and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in the 2024 playoffs. Jarry is 6-3-1 with a 3.59 GAA and .873 save percentage since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12; Ingram is 6-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games (11 starts) since making his Oilers debut on Dec. 21. Edmonton hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN).
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will be a game-time decision against the Penguins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS). The Senators defenseman was a late arrival for a morning skate in Pittsburgh after being removed from a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in the third period on Saturday for precautionary reasons. Chabot will be one of seven defensemen in warmups, coach Travis Green said. He has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 39 games while averaging 21:49 of ice time.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas had a minor procedure on his leg and is expected to be out until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which lasts from Feb. 6-24. The forward hasn’t played since Jan. 10 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 15 with a lower-body injury. “The consensus was that, in the end, if he gets this done, it would be the best thing long term instead of trying to manage it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think it was just becoming a nuisance to him. It’s no fun every time that you take a stride and you have pain.” Thomas leads St. Louis with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games this season. The Blues visit the Nashville Predators on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO).