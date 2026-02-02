NHL On Tap: Wild host Canadiens with Hughes on 8-game point streak

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Wild ride

Quinn Hughes will look to extend his point streak to nine games when the Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7) at Grand Casino Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Prime, RDS). The Wild defenseman has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) during the run and can tie Kirill Kaprizov's Minnesota record nine-game assist streak set from Nov. 11 to Dec. 1, 2022. Hughes has two games left before joining Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, one of nine Wild players selected for the 12-team tournament, and his 47 assists are tied with Lane Hutson of the Canadiens for the NHL lead among defensemen. Montreal captain Nick Suzuki will play for Team Canada and is one of four Canadiens that will be heading to Italy.

Battle of top picks

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard will go head to head for the first time this season when the San Jose Sharks (27-22-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9) at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA). Bedard, selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games. The 20-year-old forward missed 12 games because of a shoulder injury sustained during a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Bedard also missed a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 12 because of an illness. Celebrini, chosen No. 1 by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft, is fourth in the NHL with 79 points (27 goals, 57 assists). The 19-year-old forward was selected to play for Canada at the Olympics.