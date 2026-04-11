NHL Status Report: Crosby among plethora of Penguins unavailable against Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby has a lower-body injury and is among several key players unavailable to play against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The 38-year-old center is considered day to day. Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Ben Kindel (upper body), and defensemen Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body) and Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) also won’t play and are considered day to day. Their statuses for Pittsburgh’s final two regular-season regular season games, including at Washington on Sunday, have not been determined, coach Dan Muse said. “We’re going to get through today’s game,” Muse said. “I’ll have conversations with our medical staff and we’ll make determinations going into tomorrow.” The Penguins (41-22-16) have clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division and home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Guys have been doing everything they can for this team,” Muse said. “So, we have a lot of guys that been playing through a lot. They’re banged up. Right now, they’re day to day and we’ll continue to evaluate and make decisions going forward.” ... Forwards Rutger McGroarty, Joona Koppanen and Ville Koivunen were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. ... Forward Connor Dewar (lower body) will also not play Saturday; he is week to week.