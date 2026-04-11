Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Crosby among plethora of Penguins unavailable against Capitals
Hagel returns from injury for Lightning; Kadri unlikely for Avalanche
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Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby has a lower-body injury and is among several key players unavailable to play against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The 38-year-old center is considered day to day. Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Ben Kindel (upper body), and defensemen Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body) and Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) also won’t play and are considered day to day. Their statuses for Pittsburgh’s final two regular-season regular season games, including at Washington on Sunday, have not been determined, coach Dan Muse said. “We’re going to get through today’s game,” Muse said. “I’ll have conversations with our medical staff and we’ll make determinations going into tomorrow.” The Penguins (41-22-16) have clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division and home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Guys have been doing everything they can for this team,” Muse said. “So, we have a lot of guys that been playing through a lot. They’re banged up. Right now, they’re day to day and we’ll continue to evaluate and make decisions going forward.” ... Forwards Rutger McGroarty, Joona Koppanen and Ville Koivunen were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. ... Forward Connor Dewar (lower body) will also not play Saturday; he is week to week.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel returned from a lower-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Lightning forward had been out since March 31, when he played 22:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Hagel ranks third for Tampa Bay with 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) and is plus-33 in 69 games. Forward Jakob Pelletier was reassigned to Syracuse of the AHL before the game. … The Lightning are without defenseman Darren Raddysh and forward Zemgus Girgensons; each is day to day with an undisclosed injury.
Colorado Avalanche
Nazem Kadri is unlikely to play when the Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC). The forward did not play in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a finger injury he sustained during a 3-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. "He's going to miss some games here, and then hopefully we'll get him in before playoffs, like playing maybe next week," coach Jared Bednar said. Kadri, who was acquired from Calgary in a trade on March 6, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games with Colorado. He had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games with the Flames prior to the trade.
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Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen was scheduled to have an MRI on Friday after the defenseman sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, general manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News. Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and is averaging 25:28 of ice time in 77 games this season. … Nill also said forward Roope Hintz is doubtful to play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 18. Hintz has been out since March 6 because of a lower-body injury; he has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. "We'll get a better read here. We're kind of just going week by week with him and seeing where he's at," Nill said. The Stars will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs, with home-ice advantage still to be determined. Hintz's availability for Game 1 of the postseason is "still not definite," according to Nill. Dallas hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).
Washington Capitals
Charlie Lindgren was a full participant in practice Friday and is with the Capitals for their game at Pittsburgh on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The goalie did not dress for a 4-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. Lindgren is 9-8-3 with a 3.52 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts) this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Connor Ingram is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW). The goalie, who practiced Friday, made eight saves in two periods of a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday before being replaced by Tristan Jarry to start the third. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Ingram was held out for precautionary reasons after feeling discomfort during the final television timeout of the second. Ingram is 15-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .894 save percentage.
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New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom will miss the final three games of the regular season for rest and to rehabilitate nagging injuries, coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. The Devils, who visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN), were eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games this season. ... Defenseman Luke Hughes will miss the rest of the regular season to have a procedure and begin offseason rehab, the team announced Thursday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Dakota Joshua (upper body), defenseman Brandon Carlo (lower body) and goalie Anthony Stolarz (lower body) will miss the Maple Leafs' final three games after sustaining injuries during a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday. Each missed a 5-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. Joshua was injured when he fell into the boards backwards after a collision with Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin; Carlo left the game late in the second period. Stolarz left 2:34 into the first period after kicking out his left pad to make a save. Coach Craig Berube said none of the injuries will require surgery. The Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, SCRIPPS).