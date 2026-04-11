Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Bruins, Golden Knights, Oilers on verge of berth

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are six days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are red-hot. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL Standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Boston Bruins will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion.

OR if they get one point vs. the Lightning AND if the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Ottawa Senators defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion.

2. The Winnipeg Jets defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion.

OR if the Devils defeat the Red Wings in regulation AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Senators defeat the Islanders in regulation.

2. The Jets defeat the Flyers in regulation.

The Senators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Islanders in any fashion AND if the Devils defeat the Red Wings in any fashion.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

OR with any result in the Jets-Flyers game other than a Jets regulation win.

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion.

OR if they get one point vs. the Avalanche AND if both of the following occur:

1. The Flyers defeat the Jets in any fashion.

2. The Minnesota Wild defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion.

OR if all of the following occur:

1. The Vancouver Canucks defeat the San Jose Sharks in any fashion.

2. The Flyers defeat the Jets in regulation.

3. The Wild defeat the Predators in regulation.

The Anaheim Ducks (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If all of the following occur:

1. The Canucks defeat the Sharks in any fashion.

2. The Flyers defeat the Jets in regulation.

3. The Wild defeat the Predators in regulation.

The Dallas Stars will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Central Division (and the Minnesota Wild will clinch the No. 3 seed):

* If the Stars defeat the New York Rangers in any fashion.

OR if the Stars get one point vs. the Rangers AND if the Predators defeat the Wild in any fashion.

OR if the Predators defeat the Wild in regulation.