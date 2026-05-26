Canadiens look to find ‘balance’ with puck in Game 4 of Eastern Final

Montreal needs to find an answer to Carolina’s forecheck and pressure. It needs to understand why it has swallowed its game and what it can do about it, because while the Hurricanes are looking more like themselves -- rust off and relentless attack mode on -- the Canadiens look slow with the puck and their decision making.

They are not slow. At least, they're not supposed to be when they have the puck and breaking out of their zone.

"There's a lot of balance on the ice in terms of the separation between players," St. Louis said when asked to describe what his team is supposed to look like. "There's balance and there's execution through that. The puck is moving fast. We look fast and it's not necessarily because we're skating so fast. We're playing at a pace with execution that we look fast."

They haven't been since the first period of Game 1, when the Canadiens scored four consecutive goals using speed and skill to break down a clearly out of sorts Hurricanes team that hadn't played for 11 full days.

"They pressure so hard, their forecheck is so good that you have to be connected," Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle said. "You don't really have any other option. The times when we get in trouble is when we're not connected and they get a stick on it and they've got a quick strike at the net and you get in trouble. I think that's a big part of having success against that team and an area we can clean it up a little bit."

But is it fair to wonder if the Canadiens can legitimately prioritize their speed, pace and possession game against the Hurricanes' pressure and forecheck when the expectation is they won't have the puck much, thus they won't be able to generate waves of scoring chances?

"I think it's a balance," St. Louis said when asked. "You know they're not going to give you tons of pockets, but when you get those pockets you've got to execute through it, and when you do that there's something good on the other side of that.

“You can't get stubborn. It's OK to give up possession to go get it back. I think it's a balance. To me, it's playing the game that's in front of you, so you can't have your mind made up, ‘I want to possess this puck.’ No, the game is going to tell you what to do."