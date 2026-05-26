Hutson owns turnover that led to Game 3 OT loss for Canadiens

Hutson fell on his sword and let the hockey world know it was his unforced turnover that eventually led to Andrei Svechnikov's goal at 14:06 of overtime, which gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre on Monday.

Carolina leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

"Yeah, I mean, I didn't love the play, but whatever," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "It's what's next and we didn't do what's next. We didn't get the job done."

The play started when Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski flipped the puck into the Canadiens zone from the red line, sending Hutson back to retrieve it. He got it on his stick with 6:13 remaining in overtime and wheeled around Montreal's net, head up.

Hutson saw captain Nick Suzuki up the ice on the left side at Carolina's blue line, but he didn't feel that was the best place to go with the puck.

"I'm trying to make a possession play," Hutson said. "I saw 'Suzy' and I didn't want to just pass it to a flat-footed 'Suzy,' have them tip it in and just get a free breakout again. So, I tried to make a possession play."