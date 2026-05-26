MacKinnon will play for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western Final

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon will not be limited in his role in Game 4 the way he was Sunday, after the latter looked to have limited mobility when he returned to play two more shifts in the second and four in the third period, including 1:59 on the power play.

Colorado, which won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team during the regular season (55-16-11, 121 points), trails 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"No, I think we'll be able to use him," Bednar said following an optional morning skate Tuesday. "He's feeling a lot better today. We'll see when he gets on the ice tonight and what the game brings, but he's feeling pretty good today and feels like he'll be ready to go."

MacKinnon won the Rocket Richard Trophy for the most goals in the regular season (53) and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Everyone's seen the play; the shot hits him in the knee and that can be traumatizing, especially early on," Bednar said Monday. "There are things that the trainers can do to try and get that feeling better and loosen up and get him to a spot where he can play unencumbered. It's about how fast we can get him there and get him out there.