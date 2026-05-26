LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon will play for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The center appeared to injure his right knee blocking a shot from Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during a 5-3 loss in Game 3 on Sunday and had to be helped off the ice at 12:15 of the second period.
MacKinnon will play for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western Final
Center was injured blocking shot against Golden Knights on Sunday; Nichushkin game-time decision
© Jeff Bottari/NHLI
LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon will play for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon will not be limited in his role in Game 4 the way he was Sunday, after the latter looked to have limited mobility when he returned to play two more shifts in the second and four in the third period, including 1:59 on the power play.
Colorado, which won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team during the regular season (55-16-11, 121 points), trails 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.
"No, I think we'll be able to use him," Bednar said following an optional morning skate Tuesday. "He's feeling a lot better today. We'll see when he gets on the ice tonight and what the game brings, but he's feeling pretty good today and feels like he'll be ready to go."
MacKinnon won the Rocket Richard Trophy for the most goals in the regular season (53) and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
"Everyone's seen the play; the shot hits him in the knee and that can be traumatizing, especially early on," Bednar said Monday. "There are things that the trainers can do to try and get that feeling better and loosen up and get him to a spot where he can play unencumbered. It's about how fast we can get him there and get him out there.
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"He was clearly in a ton of pain. I've been here 10 years and I've seen Nate lay on the ice twice. I've seen him leave a couple games, one in the playoffs against San Jose a couple of years ago and last night and still come back and it's not a great feeling for a team. For him to be able to come back out, get some work done late in the second period and intermission and to be able to come back and help us on the power play and empty-net situations, if that's all he can do, then we'll take it. It's better than anything else we can put on the ice, in my opinion. It just shows his character, his leadership and desire to win."
MacKinnon had 127 points in the regular season (53 goals, 74 assists) in 80 games and finished third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (138 points; 48 goals, 90 assists) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (130 points; 44 goals, 86 assists).
The 30-year-old has two assists through the first three games of the conference final. He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 15 games when Colorado is facing elimination. The Avalanche are 7-8 in those games.
"Everyone has to step up, I think that's the key," Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri said. "Collectively we have the depth to do that, and I think we have multiple guys in this dressing room that can be that guy and that can step up in big moments, so this is no different."
Valeri Nichushkin will be a game-time decision after the forward sustained a lower-body injury late in the second on Sunday. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in 12 games this postseason.
"We'll see," Bednar said.