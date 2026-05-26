Kelowna special opening night Memorial Cup jerseys available for auction

Uniforms honor Royal Canadian Legion's 100th anniversary

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© Steve Dunsmoor/CHL

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The special jerseys worn by the Kelowna Rockets in the first game of the Memorial Cup are available for auction, with the proceeds going to support The Royal Canadian Legion's Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund.

Since 2008, the host team at the Memorial Cup has worn a commemorative jersey to honor the Royal Canadian Legion.

This year, the jerseys were a tribute to the Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary. The design was inspired by the Royal Canadian Mint's proof silver dollar honoring the Legion's centennial.

The jersey's black, red and teal color palate is similar to the Rockets' traditional jerseys, and features the phrase "Honouring Kelowna Veterans" stitched along the neckline to show support and recognition to veterans from the Kelowna, British Columbia community.

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© Steve Dunsmoor/CHL

"As The Royal Canadian Legion marks its 100th anniversary, we are deeply honored to be recognized through this year's Memorial Cup tribute," Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion Berkley Lawrence said. "This jersey is a powerful symbol of remembrance, service, and the enduring legacy of Canada's veterans. We are grateful to the Canadian Hockey League for continuing this meaningful tradition, and for helping ensure that the sacrifices of those who served are never forgotten."

The jerseys are available for auction at CHL.ca/auctions, with bidding closing at 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

Kelowna wore the jerseys in its 5-0 loss to Kitchener on May 22. Kelowna had eight NHL draft picks in its lineup, including forward Tij Iginla, selected by the Utah Mammoth with the No. 6 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also playing were forwards Vojtech Cihar (Los Angeles Kings), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville Predators), Hayden Paupanekis (Montreal Canadiens), Tomas Poletin (New York Islanders) and Carson Wetsch (San Jose Sharks), and defensemen Parker Alcos (Vancouver Canucks) and Peyton Kettles (Pittsburgh Penguins).

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© Steve Dunsmoor/CHL

Kelowna is hosting the four-team Canadian Hockey League championship tournament at Prospera Place, along with Kitchener, the Ontario Hockey League champion; Chicoutimi, winner of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League; and Western Hockey League champion Everett.

The tournament runs through Sunday. All games will air live on NHL Network in the United States, TSN and RDS in Canada, and stream on Victory+ outside of Canada.

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