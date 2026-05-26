Kelowna special opening night Memorial Cup jerseys available for auction

The special jerseys worn by the Kelowna Rockets in the first game of the Memorial Cup are available for auction, with the proceeds going to support The Royal Canadian Legion's Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund.

Since 2008, the host team at the Memorial Cup has worn a commemorative jersey to honor the Royal Canadian Legion.

This year, the jerseys were a tribute to the Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary. The design was inspired by the Royal Canadian Mint's proof silver dollar honoring the Legion's centennial.

The jersey's black, red and teal color palate is similar to the Rockets' traditional jerseys, and features the phrase "Honouring Kelowna Veterans" stitched along the neckline to show support and recognition to veterans from the Kelowna, British Columbia community.