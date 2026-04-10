Larkin, Red Wings 'fighting for our lives' with playoffs quickly approaching

Larkin knows what the playoffs mean in Detroit.

The 29-year-old grew up in the area during the most recent glory days. He has spent his entire youth, college and pro career in his home state, and is the only player on the Red Wings roster who has appeared in the playoffs with them. He got a taste of five playoff games as a rookie in 2015-16.

Coming out of the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan in February, he was on a high. He had helped the United States win Olympic gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980. Detroit was third in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings went 2-2-1 in their first five games afterward, then went 3-3-1 while he sat out seven games with a lower-body injury. When he returned, they were out of a playoff spot, and he wasn’t 100 percent. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in his next eight games while the Red Wings went 2-5-1.

Can you imagine the frustration, wanting to make the playoffs so badly, watching your team struggle and being unable to do your best to help physically? Larkin talked about “going home and thinking about it all day and night, and driving my wife crazy for all the ups and downs.”

Then came Thursday.

Larkin gave Detroit a 3-1 lead on the power play at 1:50 of the second period, then a 4-1 lead short-handed 3:06 later.

Rookie forward Porter Martone scored for Philadelphia on the power play at 9:25, cutting the lead to 4-2. Had the Flyers scored again, who knows what would have happened? The Red Wings have had a habit of coughing up leads lately.

But forward Patrick Kane made it 5-2 at 7:01 of the third period, and Larkin extended it to 6-2 at 11:39. The hat trick was the third of his NHL career and first since April 2, 2023, in a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was the Red Wings’ first of the season.

“You guys know how nervous we sometimes get,” Moritz Seider, who had five points (one goal, four assists), tying the Detroit record for a defenseman, said. “I don’t know for what reason, but there have been games where we kind of just let our shoulders sink with one goal and then it kind of turns around, so it was a great response today.”