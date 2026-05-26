Hurricanes remain ‘really comfortable in overtime’ in Game 3 win of East Final

Another key to Carolina’s success in overtime is not lamenting over the fact they have to go to overtime despite outplaying the Canadiens.

With the Bell Centre crowd at full throttle, Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a goal by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere at 8:24 of the first period only to have Montreal’s Mike Matheson tie the game at 1-1 just over seven minutes later at 15:28.

Carolina went ahead 2-1 at 16:22 on Hall’s fourth goal of the playoffs, but Montreal tied it again at 4:43 of the second period on Lane Hutson’s power-play goal.

Montreal appeared to go ahead 3-2 with 11:32 left in the third period on a goal by Noah Dobson, but the Hurricanes challenged for offside and the goal was disallowed when it was determined Cole Caufield entered the zone before the puck 29 seconds earlier.

“Obviously, that’s a huge point in the game,” Brind’Amour said.

With the game tied, the Hurricanes kept firing pucks on Canadiens rookie goal Jakub Dobes, but he stopped 22 shots in a row after the Hall goal to get the game to overtime.

Again, no big deal.

“It’s about stepping on the gas (in overtime),” said Hall, who scored the overtime goal for Carolina in Game 2 of the second round against the Flyers. “You don’t feel sorry for yourself that that game hasn’t finished the way you want to. Sometimes it’s going to take that.”

Said Brind’Amour: “The guys didn’t get frustrated. I think we’ve been through this fairly often over a long period of time, so I think again it kind of goes back to trusting the game and trusting how we’re playing. I know it always doesn’t work out, but there’s no other way to do it. I think guys understand that.”

What it took was Svechnikov getting a wrist shot through traffic in front, including teammate Sebastian Aho, who was originally credited with the goal before it was changed to Svechnikov.

Asked if the puck hit him before it went in, Aho said, “I don’t think so. They have good technology so I’m sure they’ll figure it out. Honestly, I don’t really care. We’ll take the win and we’ll move forward.”

Now just two wins away from reaching the Cup Final, the Hurricanes feel good about their game and feel they are back to where they were before an 11-day break between sweeping the Flyers in the second round and dropping Game 1 to Montreal on May 21.

“I think there’s a lot to like about our game tonight, and you’re seeing that the rust is off,” Hall said. “We’re feeling good about playing hockey again. I mean, you’re off for (11) days, that first game felt like a million miles an hour, and now the game is starting to slow down, and you’re making reads without having to think about it. So it’s a good effort tonight.”