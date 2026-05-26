Blackwood to start for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western Final

The 29-year-old goalie will replace Scott Wedgewood, who is 0-3 with a 3.16 goals against average and .877 save percentage through the first three games of the best-of-7 series, which the Avalanche trail 3-0.

"We have nothing to lose and this series is the first time he's entering it, and it's not like we're putting the weight of the series on Mackenzie," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I think that Mackenzie is the type of guy and goalie that plays better when he's loose and confident and he's been doing the work to make sure he's ready and prepared."

Blackwood has not played since giving up three goals on 13 shots in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 13. He was replaced by Wedgewood at the start of the second period, and Colorado came back to win the game and eliminate Minnesota in overtime.

"He's not going to face 60 shots tonight and I feel like if he's loose and confident and playing his game, he not only has the ability to win us games, but steal us games," Bednar said. "We're at 0-3 in the series, so it's not a desperation move, you just have to make a change and see if something else works."

Blackwood is 1-0 in three playoff games (two starts) with a 3.20 GAA and .872 save percentage. He was 23-10-2 in 39 games (36 starts) with a 2.51 GAA and .904 save percentage and three shutouts in the regular season.

Wedgewood is 7-4 in 11 playoff games (10 starts) with a 2.47 GAA and .904 save percentage. He was 31-6-6 in 45 regular-season games (43 starts) and his 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage led goalies to play at least 20 games.

"We have the utmost confidence," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said. "The way they handled the entire year together and early on in these playoffs too. For us regardless of who is in, they're going to do an amazing job and the best they possibly can. I have the utmost faith in (Blackwood) and he's a gamer."

Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best regular-season record (55-16-11) as well as the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals (203 including shootout goals). The Avalanche lost four straight games only once this season, going 0-1-3 from Oct. 21-26.

"Both guys had tons of confidence throughout the year," Colorado forward Logan O'Connor said. "Both play similar but different styles. 'Blacky' is a bigger body, 'Wedgy' is super athletic and reads the play well and so does Blacky. Regardless of who plays, we have tons of confidence in both of them. They've been great throughout the whole year "

NHL.com staff writer Derek van Diest contributed to this report