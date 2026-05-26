Andersen having 'ton of fun' during playoff run with Hurricanes

MONTREAL -- Frederik Andersen is having a blast in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Carolina Hurricanes goalie is 10-1 with a 1.56 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 11 postseason games.
The Hurricanes lead the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final with a chance to take another step closer to the Stanley Cup Final in Game 4 at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).
It's been an incredible ride for the 36-year-old, now in his 11th NHL season and looking to reach the Cup Final for the first time.
He is having fun, he said so, but looks can be deceiving.
"I just saw him walking out of here, he didn't look like too excited," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour joked Tuesday. "That might be you guys (the media). No, he's very even keeled. And for that position, that's really important.
"Certainly the way he plays is to be that way, and like you said, you wouldn't know if he had a good game or bad game. You really wouldn't know with him, and I think that's good for our team too."
That calm demeanor especially is key for any goalie on a Hurricanes team that is very stingy when it comes to allowing opponents' shots on goal. In their 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Monday, the Hurricanes allowed the Canadiens 13 shots on goal, including just one in the third period and one in overtime.
That followed up 3-2 overtime win in Game 2, where Andersen faced just 12 shots on goal.
"This is a tough game to play, believe it or not," Brind'Amour said about Game 3. "When you’re not getting a lot of action, and when you do it's Grade-A variety, but that's the right guy for us in that situation, because just a calm -- whether we’re giving up 30 shots a night or whatever it was tonight -- he's going to be the same."
And though it's somewhat of a luxury to not get peppered with pucks throughout an entire game, it comes with the challenge of staying sharp when a shot does eventually find its way to the net.
"I think it's something you have to learn," Andersen said. "I think as you get older you get more experienced with it. Playing behind this team, we have the puck a lot, we pressure hard, so yeah, these kind of games kind of happen quite often as you've probably seen. Again, let's just take that experience and battle with yourself to be focused on what's next."