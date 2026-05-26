3 Things to Watch: Avalanche at Golden Knights, Game 4 of Western Final

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in their history with a win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series 3-0 after coming back from a three-goal, first-period deficit to win 5-3 in Game 3 here Sunday. That was after they won the first two games of the series in Colorado.

"You have to focus on the next game no matter what situation you're in whether you're up one, up two, down one, down two," Vegas captain Mark Stone said. "You just have to focus on the next game, and I think that's been our mentality going forward in these playoffs. We haven't got too high, we haven’t got too low, just trying to build your game for the next game."

In the first two rounds, when they have had a chance to clinch a series, the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in the first round and Anaheim Ducks in the second round, each in Game 6 by a 5-1 score.

"That's all they've done since I've been here; get ready for each and every game," Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said. "We just try and get better each and every game no matter where the series is. The first two series, I think we've done that. We got to continue doing that here."

Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the regular season (55-16-11) and had 121 points, 26 more than Vegas (39-26-17), which had 95 points.

Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood will start in place of Scott Wedgewood, who allowed four goals on 22 shots in Game 3.

"We have nothing to lose and this series is the first time he's entering it and it's not like we're putting the weight of the series on Mackenzie," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "I think that Mackenzie is the type of guy and goalie that plays better when he's loose and confident and he's been doing the work to make sure he's ready and prepared. … We're at 0-3 in the series, so it's not a desperation move, you just have to make a change and see if something else works, for me."

Forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar will play for the Avalanche; each has been dealing with an injury.

Teams that have led a best-of-7 series 3-0 hold an all-time series record of 213-4, including 58-1 when starting on the road.