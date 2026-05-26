Canadiens can't finish on limited chances in OT loss in Game 3 of East Final

That's Hurricanes' hockey and that's life for the Canadiens in this series. They turned the tables in Game 1 by executing well through the neutral zone and taking advantage of Carolina being slow, rusty and out of sorts after 11 full days between games.

But the Hurricanes have now, in the past two games, outshot the Canadiens 64-25 and out-attempted them by a near 2:1 margin, 160-84.

Both games went to overtime, not because the Canadiens have been opportunistic and taking advantage of their chances, but because the Hurricanes have not done enough to bury Montreal when they have had the chance.

"That team over there is a good team, very mature," St. Louis said. "I don't know if we can match their maturity, but we're going to have to elevate that."

That doesn't start with bearing down on chances like Suzuki, Matheson and Newhook had in overtime.

It starts with handling Carolina's aggressive forecheck and relentless pressure, with being quicker to read and react, which goes back to St. Louis' line about the future.

"As much as your space is going to get closed out quicker, you better think about the future quicker," he said. "It's always there. We've just got to do it quicker. I feel at times we're playing too slow, and sometimes, we play at the right pace, but we don't execute."

Talk about a bad combination.

"I thought we had good flashes of being connected, getting pucks out and getting pucks back and putting them in," Hutson said. "We just have to be connected all the time."

It seems like an impossible task against the Hurricanes, and it is. There is no way the Canadiens can be connected all the time against them. No team ever is unless the Hurricanes are as out of whack as they were in the first period of Game 1, when Montreal rolled to a 4-1 lead.

But being connected as much as possible, playing quicker, getting pucks deep, winning them back and getting them toward the net (it doesn't have to be on net all the time) is what the Canadiens must do against the Hurricanes.

"You're at this stage now, you have to put it all together," St. Louis said. "Execution is part of that, jam is part of that -- there's not one thing. We've just got to put it all together. I know we can. We didn't expect this to be easy and we're OK with that."

It can't stay this hard, though. If it does, it'll continue to make the missed opportunities seem gigantic, too big to overcome.

"There's always the future," St. Louis repeated. "Always."