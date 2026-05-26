Malkin signs 1-year, $5.5 million contract to remain with Penguins

Forward will play 21st NHL season, ranks 3rd all-time for Pittsburgh in scoring

Malkin PIT one year contract

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Evgeni Malkin signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The forward, who will turn 40 on July 31, had 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Penguins this season and three points (two goals, one assist) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Malkin, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, will play his 21st season in Pittsburgh.

"Best city, best fans, I stay one more year," Malkin said in a video the Penguins posted on their web site.

The No. 2 pick by Pittsburgh in the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin is third all-time for the Penguins with 1,407 points (533 goals, 874 assists), trailing Sidney Crosby (1,761 points; 654 goals, 1,107 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists). His 1,269 games are second in Penguins history behind Crosby (1,420). 

"Last season, Evgeni's on-ice performance continually showed that he is able to produce at a great level and help the Penguins take strides," general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Off the ice, he showed tremendous leadership in helping our young Russian and Russian-speaking players adapt to our program and our city."

Malkin has 183 points (69 goals, 114 assists) in 183 playoff games and has won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh three times (2009, 2016, 2017). 

"It's special for me, for my family," Malkin said during the Penguins' season-ending media availability on May 1. "My son (was) born here. It's not just hockey. It's the city, it's the fans, it's friends. It's lots of memories here. Never forget, of course.

"I mean, I want to play (in the) NHL for sure. But again, I know it's not easy for Kyle; maybe he wants new blood here. I understand it's business, and I understand he wants maybe (a) new team, see new faces here. But for me, I want to play one more year in the NHL. I'm not looking (to go) back to (the Kontinental Hockey League), play in Russia. But if not Pittsburgh, I hope some team."

Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL points leader in 2008-09 and 2011-12, the Hart Trophy voted as NHL MVP in 2011-12, the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as MVP of the playoffs in 2009, the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association in 2011-12 and the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2006-07. 

"Over the last several weeks, myself and (coach) Dan Muse have had very open discussions with Evgeni and his camp about him returning for the 2026-27 season, how his role will evolve and what all of our expectations are at this stage of Evgeni's career and the current stage in the evolution of the Penguins," Dubas said.

"The result of that process is Evgeni returning to the Penguins for his 21st season with the club. We look forward to Geno continuing to provide great moments for the city of Pittsburgh, while helping us return the Penguins to Stanley Cup contention through his play on the ice and his leadership off the ice."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

MacKinnon will play for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western Final

Blackwood to start for Avalanche in Game 4 of Western Final

Kelowna special opening night Memorial Cup jerseys available for auction

Iginla, Reid among top NHL prospects competing at Memorial Cup

NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Golden Knights’ success under Tortorella 

Canadiens can't finish on limited chances in Game 3 of East Final

Hurricanes remain ‘really comfortable in overtime’ in Game 3 win of East Final

Hutson owns turnover that led to Game 3 OT loss for Canadiens

Svechnikov's OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 3 of East Final

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Golden Knights not taking anything for granted entering Game 4 of West Final

Avalanche embracing ‘our most difficult challenge’ trailing 3-0 entering Game 4

Coghlan, Korczak making most of 1st playoff run with Golden Knights

MacKinnon's status uncertain with Avalanche season on brink in Western Final

Miami Heat star Adebayo clarifies NHL fandom after Game 3