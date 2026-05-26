Malkin signs 1-year, $5.5 million contract to remain with Penguins

The No. 2 pick by Pittsburgh in the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin is third all-time for the Penguins with 1,407 points (533 goals, 874 assists), trailing Sidney Crosby (1,761 points; 654 goals, 1,107 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists). His 1,269 games are second in Penguins history behind Crosby (1,420).

"Last season, Evgeni's on-ice performance continually showed that he is able to produce at a great level and help the Penguins take strides," general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Off the ice, he showed tremendous leadership in helping our young Russian and Russian-speaking players adapt to our program and our city."

Malkin has 183 points (69 goals, 114 assists) in 183 playoff games and has won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

"It's special for me, for my family," Malkin said during the Penguins' season-ending media availability on May 1. "My son (was) born here. It's not just hockey. It's the city, it's the fans, it's friends. It's lots of memories here. Never forget, of course.

"I mean, I want to play (in the) NHL for sure. But again, I know it's not easy for Kyle; maybe he wants new blood here. I understand it's business, and I understand he wants maybe (a) new team, see new faces here. But for me, I want to play one more year in the NHL. I'm not looking (to go) back to (the Kontinental Hockey League), play in Russia. But if not Pittsburgh, I hope some team."

Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL points leader in 2008-09 and 2011-12, the Hart Trophy voted as NHL MVP in 2011-12, the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as MVP of the playoffs in 2009, the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association in 2011-12 and the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2006-07.

"Over the last several weeks, myself and (coach) Dan Muse have had very open discussions with Evgeni and his camp about him returning for the 2026-27 season, how his role will evolve and what all of our expectations are at this stage of Evgeni's career and the current stage in the evolution of the Penguins," Dubas said.

"The result of that process is Evgeni returning to the Penguins for his 21st season with the club. We look forward to Geno continuing to provide great moments for the city of Pittsburgh, while helping us return the Penguins to Stanley Cup contention through his play on the ice and his leadership off the ice."