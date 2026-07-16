10 things to know about 2026-27 NHL regular season

84-GAME SCHEDULE RETURNS

The 2026-27 campaign marks the third in the NHL’s 109-season history where teams will play 84 games, with the two previous instances occurring in 1993-94 and 1992-93 when clubs had at least two neutral-site contests during each one in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Indianapolis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Peoria, Phoenix, Providence, Richfield, Sacramento or Saskatoon. Each team’s two extra contests during the 2026-27 season will be a home and road game against divisional opponents.

* Nearly every day from Sept. 29 to April 10 will feature at least one contest and the only dates with no games outside of the holiday and NHL All-Star break (Dec. 23-25 & Feb. 4-7, respectively) land on Nov. 20 and Nov. 26. The League will feature contests on Boxing Day for the first time since 2015, with the 11-game slate highlighted by the Canadiens hosting the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET.

* All 32 teams will be in action across 16 different start times on Oct. 13, and the campaign’s second 16-game day will take place during the regular-season finale on April 10. The season will conclude with every team in action for the fifth time during the League’s expansion era (also 15 GP on April 11, 2015 & April 7, 2012; 9 GP on April 3, 1977 & April 4, 1976).

* April 10 will also feature 12 games between divisional opponents, tying the highest single-day total in NHL history (also 12 GP on Dec. 27, 2023; excluding the 2020-21 season which was exclusively intradivisional play).

Scheduling matrix for the 2026-27 campaign:

Games Within Division – 28 total games for each team

7 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 14 home / 14 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division) – 24 total games for each team

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games – 32 total games for each team

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 84 Games

42 home / 42 away