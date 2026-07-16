NHL teams get creative for 2026-27 schedule release

All 32 NHL teams are set to play 84 games this season, up from 82. The 2026-27 season with start on Sept. 29 with five games on ESPN and Sportsnet.

The Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes will kick off the ESPN tripleheader at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET) followed by the New York Rangers against the Bruins at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET) and the Blackhawks against the Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET) at T-Mobile Arena.

Over on Sportsnet, the Canadiens will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET) followed by the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET).