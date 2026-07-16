NHL teams get creative for 2026-27 schedule release

The Stanley Cup for NHL social teams is officially here: schedule release day.
On Thursday, NHL teams posted creative videos to announce their 2026-27 schedules on social media.
The Boston Bruins admins conveniently took a vacation leaving defenseman Nikita Zadorov in charge of posting the team’s upcoming schedule.
Zadorov recruited teammates Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, Bruins mascot Blades and anthem singer Todd Angilly to brainstorm ideas for the post. The group ended up just posting the schedule on X.