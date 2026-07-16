NHL teams get creative for 2026-27 schedule release

Social teams enlist players, cool graphics to announce matchups

2026 27 Schedule release

© Boston Bruins/ Tampa Bay Lightning

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Stanley Cup for NHL social teams is officially here: schedule release day.

On Thursday, NHL teams posted creative videos to announce their 2026-27 schedules on social media.

The Boston Bruins admins conveniently took a vacation leaving defenseman Nikita Zadorov in charge of posting the team’s upcoming schedule.

Zadorov recruited teammates Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, Bruins mascot Blades and anthem singer Todd Angilly to brainstorm ideas for the post. The group ended up just posting the schedule on X.

The Dallas Stars tried to help hockey fans not turn into their parents.

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans attempted to fool his teammates with the team’s 1992-93 schedule. Teammate Alex Newhook was impressed with all the Heritage logos until it dawned on him, something wasn’t right.

The St. Louis Blues kept it simple, posting a video of the team’s schedule on a PDF with the caption, “this could’ve been an email.”

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy narrated the team’s 84-chapter manuscript.

“Smashville Night Live” announced the Nashville Predators schedule.

New York Islanders interns Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin were forced to work together on the schedule release to settle their office rivalry.

The Chicago Blackhawks featured their opponents as “uniquely Chicago things” such as a rat hole for the Florida Panthers and “The Bean” for the Bruins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins visited businesses along the Strip District to announce their schedule.

The Anaheim Ducks ripped open a deck of trading cards to unveil their opponents.

Nick Foligno and Marcus Foligno went on a road trip to discover the Minnesota Wild's schedule.

All 32 NHL teams are set to play 84 games this season, up from 82. The 2026-27 season with start on Sept. 29 with five games on ESPN and Sportsnet.

The Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes will kick off the ESPN tripleheader at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET) followed by the New York Rangers against the Bruins at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET) and the Blackhawks against the Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET) at T-Mobile Arena.  

Over on Sportsnet, the Canadiens will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET) followed by the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET).

Related Content

NHL releases 2026-27 regular-season schedule

2026-27 NHL season to start on Sept. 29 with Carolina-Florida, Toronto-Montreal

10 things to know about 2026-27 NHL regular season

2026-27 NHL schedule has plenty of must-see games

Short Shifts

Gronkowski, Sabathia show off NHL skills at Fanatics Fest

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kyle Palmieri

EA Sports introducing 'Connected Franchise' mode in NHL 27

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Seth Jones

Boldy marks golf ball with gold medal, finishes in top 10 at American Century

Boldy chips over railing, gets high-fives at American Century Championship

Carrier brings Stanley Cup to hometown again after Hurricanes win

Marchand has adorable offseason workout partner in daughter Rue

Hurricanes’ names engraved on Stanley Cup

Ruck twins throw out ceremonial 1st pitch before Pirates game

Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Hurricanes love to see 'huge Caniac' Haaland thriving for Norway at World Cup

Panthers mascot hangs backstage with Ariana Grande before South Florida show

Pope Leo XIV receives custom Hurricanes sweater

NHL Draft watch party ‘perfect event’ for McKenna’s hometown Yukon

Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off development camp

McAvoy, Swayman, throw out 1st pitch at Fenway Park