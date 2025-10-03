Oct. 2: NHL Preseason Roundup

Alex Ovechkin played his first game of the preseason for the Washington Capitals, who lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena in Washington on Thursday.

Ovechkin, who had 21:07 of ice time, including 7:54 on the power play, had been recovering from a lower-body injury that caused him to leave practice a few minutes into the first day of training camp on Sept. 18. The 40-year-old left wing resumed skating last week and was cleared for full contact in practice on Monday.

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary also played his first game of the preseason and had a team-high five hits in 19:40 in ice time. The Capitals have been taking a cautious approach with Fehervary since he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on April 21.

“I thought they were good,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin and Fehervary. “They accomplished what they needed to accomplish. They needed to get through a game and get some game reps. 'Ovi' did that. 'Marty' did that, (and he) had a couple real good plays, kills a couple rushes with a good stick on puck, physical play. I thought he looked good for having not played in a game yet.”

Brett Harrison scored twice, and Riley Tufte also had a goal for the Bruins (3-1-1). Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

Ryan Leonard scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals (4-1-0).

Leonard gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 9:42 of the first period, swatting in a rebound in front.

Tufte tied it 1-1 at 16:16 of the second period. Lindgren stopped a puck that had been dumped the length of the ice, but the goaltender hesitated on how to play it, and Tufte lunged with his stick and knocked it five-hole into the net.

Harrison gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 19:11. He drove hard to the net along the goal line and had his shot deflect in off the skate of Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio.

Harrison then scored his second of the game into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period for the 3-1 final.